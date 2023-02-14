AMP AGENCY NAMED PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR BELOVED WHOLESOME SNACK BRAND, NATURE'S BAKERY

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Agency , a full-service marketing firm based in Boston with teams in New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, has been named public relations agency of record by Nature's Bakery. This partnership marks a significant step forward for both AMP's PR team and Nature's Bakery, as they join forces to increase overall awareness of the soft-baked snack brand and its delicious lineup of Fig Bars (available in Whole Wheat and Gluten Free varieties), Oatmeal Crumble Bars, Organic Baked-Ins and more.

"We are thrilled to be working with AMP Agency to expand our presence within the snack bar category and find new, exciting and meaningful ways to connect with consumers," said Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature's Bakery. "AMP's expertise in creative storytelling coupled with their ability to deliver results make them the perfect partner for us at this next phase of growth for our brand."

"AMP Agency is honored to be working with Nature's Bakery, a brand committed to providing better-for-you snacking solutions for families on-the-go, friends hitting their local trailhead and individuals looking to satisfy a mid-day craving," said Doug Grumet, general manager, AMP Agency. "We look forward to getting to work and leveraging our expertise to amplify the activities, launches and product stories surrounding Nature's Bakery and why they should be on everyone's shopping list."

AMP Agency will be providing a full range of public relations services to Nature's Bakery, including media relations, strategic partnership management, thought leadership and contributed content development and product launch support.

About AMP Agency

With more than 200 employees and teams in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, AMP Agency is architected to affect change at all touchpoints between a brand and its customers. The agency, named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list , uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products and customer experiences that grow businesses. AMP Agency's client list includes companies across the technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, fashion, retail, consumer electronics, travel, financial services, and healthcare industries. Its body of influential work can be found on AMP Agency's website . AMP Agency is part of Advantage Solutions , a leading provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. For more information, visit ampagency.com .

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble Bars and Organic Baked-Ins. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at retailers such as Target, Walmart and Costco, and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

