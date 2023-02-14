Freestone Announces Closing of Growth Financing for Waste Management Technology Leader WASTELINQ

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Holdco, LLC ("Freestone"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") focused on disruptive energy transition investments, today announced it has signed definitive agreements to make an investment in WASTELINQ, Inc. ("WASTELINQ"), an environmental services company that uses technology to digitize and optimize the environmental services value chain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Launched in 2017, WASTELINQ provides one of the most comprehensive enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software suite to a wide variety of blue-chip customers in the highly regulated commercial and industrial ("C&I") waste space. WASTELINQ utilizes innovative, proprietary technology to support its generator, broker and disposal facility customers by digitizing, standardizing and streamlining the profiling, transportation, disposal and treatment of C&I waste. By using technology to aggregate and optimize its customers' waste volumes, WASTELINQ is able to mitigate costly inefficiencies, reduce the number of trucks required for transportation and ensure waste is routed efficiently to the highest value facilities.

The investment in WASTELINQ is a continuation of Freestone's strategy and mission to invest in the disruptive businesses and technologies powering the broader transition to a more efficient, lower-carbon economy. Today, the company operates in 46 states, and this investment by Freestone will support management in its ambitious near- and long-term growth objectives.

"In a highly specialized and fragmented market, WASTELINQ has developed a one-of-a-kind suite of solutions that provide transformative value to C&I waste generators, brokers and disposal facilities alike," said Alan Boswell, Managing Director of Freestone. "Chris and the entire management team have unique environmental, waste and technology experience and a network of long-dated, deep relationships in the C&I waste space that have allowed them to quickly expand and scale the business. We look forward to working together to leverage our expertise and resources to support WASTELINQ's next phase of growth and success."

"Demand for technology solutions in the C&I regulated waste space continues to grow, so we are thrilled to partner with the team at Freestone, who intimately understands our business and its value proposition," said Chris Ewing, President of WASTELINQ. "The Freestone team shares our long-term vision and ambition for WASTELINQ, and as we continue to expand our business, we are confident that we will only enhance the value we create for our customers."

About Freestone

Freestone is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital that is focused on investing in companies that specialize in disruptive infrastructure, manufacturing, support services, and technologies that enable the transition to a lower carbon or more circular economy. For more information, please visit www.freestoneac.com.

About Tailwater Capital LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

About WASTELINQ

Founded in 2017, WASTELINQ provides innovative technology solutions designed and tested by waste industry service experts to waste industry customers and service providers. WASTELINQ's "service as a software" enables customers to utilize proven solutions, maximizing the business value of responsible waste management strategy. Additional information can be found at www.WASTELINQ.com.

