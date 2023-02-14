NONPF and Blueprint Prep's Rosh Review Partner to Champion and Standardize Inclusive Language

NONPF and Blueprint's Rosh Review have created a NONPF Inclusive Language Assessment to guide inclusive clinical language for nurse practitioners and educators.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties (NONPF) has partnered with Blueprint Prep, a premier test preparation and professional training company, through its subsidiary Rosh Review, to release the NONPF Inclusive Language Assessment for faculty of nurse practitioner (NP) programs. The assessment serves a vital purpose: helping healthcare educators eliminate stigmatizing and harmful language from their programs, and supporting the next generation of NPs to respectfully provide care for their patients.

"Language is powerful, and an inclusive approach contributes to more fully and equitably engaging our patients with their healthcare," notes Dr. Susan Buchholz, President of NONPF. "Using inclusive language with patients and their families, communicates to them that they are respected and welcomes them into the conversation."

Using terms with more or less favorable meanings, can alter patient perceptions and affect clinical decisions. Therefore, providing excellent healthcare across demographics requires that NPs be equipped to communicate with patients and their families, in a way that eliminates stigmatizing language. That is why NONPF and Rosh Review are promoting the NONPF Inclusive Language Assessment, and anticipates that this assessment will be instrumental in informing both NP faculty and their students.

"From the beginning, we've been committed to changing traditional continuing education into something more useful—lifelong professional preparation," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint Prep, parent company of Rosh Review. "The NONPF Inclusive Language Assessment is another in the growing arsenal of resources we have built to help our healthcare workers excel from one end of their careers to the other."

NONPF and Blueprint Prep hope the 30-question assessment, developed together and available on the Rosh Review platform, will become a standard feature of NP programs across the country. Users who complete the assessment learn how to reframe traditionally biased language, and gain tools that allow them to be more effective communicators with patients and their families.

About NONPF

The National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties (NONPF) is the only organization specifically devoted to promoting high quality nurse practitioner (NP) education. NONPF is the leading organization for excellence in NP education. Today, the organization represents a global network of NP educators. NONPF recognizes that NPs provide a significant amount of care and that the education of NPs must be strong, relevant and innovative. To this end, NONPF has continually provided support to educators through establishing competencies, methods of evaluation and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit nonpf.org.

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

About Rosh Review

Rosh Review, a Blueprint Prep company, is a leading medical education and technology company that has changed the way NPs learn medicine and prepare for their boards. As leaders in innovation for NP programs, Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews, also a Blueprint Prep company, have joined forces to ensure certification success. Bundling a powerful data dashboard that helps faculty identify student knowledge gaps, with the highest quality question bank on the market, a custom assessment builder for faculty, and video review courses for students, there are options to suit every program size. Learn more about our solutions here.

