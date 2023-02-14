Riboli Family Looks at Acquisition of Jada Winery One Year Later

A Memorable Year for Jada Winery; Continued Investment in High-End DTC Winery

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines, family-owned and operated since 1917, reflects on the acquisition of Jada Vineyard & Winery in the heart of Paso's "Grand Cru", the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, California. Jada Vineyard is known for top quality Rhone and Bordeaux style red and white wines. Riboli Family Wines acquired Jada's 89-acre property last year, complete with a tasting room and estate vineyards that have organic practices with emphasis on soil and plant health. In the past year, the Riboli Family cemented organic practices with official organic certification via the CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers). Jada Vineyard joined the growing Riboli Estates Group portfolio of estate grown wines, including San Simeon, Maddalena, Opaque, Riboli Family Vineyard and Highlands 41.

"At Jada, no two blocks, nor two vintages, are treated the same." says Josh Messina, General Manager, "and the Riboli family has allowed us to continue taking an innovative and cutting-edge approach to winemaking and grape growing. We are fortunate that Riboli Family Wines shares the philosophy of continuing a longstanding tradition of producing small lot, carefully crafted, premium wines."

Highlights since last year's acquisition include the CCOF organic certification - in addition to the CSWA certification for sustainability, robust renovations and additions to hospitality areas on the property, the launch of a new website and continued top scores for these unique and limited wines:

2019 WCS Cabernet Sauvignon – 98+ Points by Jeb Dunnuck , 2 nd year "Top 100 Wine 2022", 96+pts by Wine Advocate

2019 Jack of Hearts – 98 Points by Jeb Dunnuck , 96 Points by Wine Advocate

2019 Passing By – 97 Points by Jeb Dunnuck , 96+ Points by Wine Advocate

"We're proud this acquisition elevates our Paso Robles' portfolio, but more honored to continue Jada's state of the art winemaking process while providing superb experiences for customers," said Anthony Riboli, 4th Generation Winemaker.

Visitors can look forward to new hospitality experiences soon to be unveiled from the idyllic Westside on Vineyard Drive and other areas on the property like the Tree House, Bowery, Oak Lounge, and The Grove. Consumers will be treated to unique tasting experiences that feature a dedicated VIP host, exclusive wine flights, and food pairings.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US[i]. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

ABOUT JADA VINEYARD & WINERY

Jada Vineyard was founded in 1999. The goal was to establish a small, sustainable estate vineyard that would produce world-class Rhone and Bordeaux wines. Jada is now counted as one of the leading premium winegrowers and producers in Paso Robles. Today, the Riboli Family, continues this pioneering tradition and ambition to produce only the best organically farmed, estate wines. For more information, please visit www.jadavineyard.com.

