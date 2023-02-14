SRP Environmental Names Laura Hayden as Chief Human Resources Officer

SHREVEPORT, La., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRP Environmental (SRP) proudly announces the appointment of Laura Hayden as SRP's inaugural Chief Human Resources Officer. As part of her new role, Hayden will focus on talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development and organizational effectiveness across the company. She will also oversee human resources operations while working closely with other SRP leaders to develop and implement corporate initiatives that support employees and drive the business forward.

"Laura brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, organizational development and strategic planning," says Chad Hyman, Chief Executive Officer of SRP. "Her skill set will help us continue to attract and retain top talent while meeting our aggressive growth goals."

Laura Hayden joined the SRP team in 2014 and has held various general management positions within the company before becoming the Director of Human Resources in 2020. She works with all areas of the organization to ensure that the company is upholding its commitment to excellence in human resources management and industrial relations practices.

"She possesses valuable skills in regard to how to best support SRP teams and ensure that their strategic visions are being executed effectively from the local level to the corporate level," says Keith Sampson, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of SRP.

Ms. Hayden brings over 30 years of risk management, health and safety compliance, and comprehensive human resource experience to the company. Her passion focuses on implementing initiatives that build human resource competencies, relationships, and outcomes across the organizations of which she is a part.

About SRP Environmental:

SRP Environmental is a multi-disciplinary, compliance-based environmental, health and safety provider serving various industries. SRP's mission is to provide the highest quality, ethical, and economical solutions by industry experts for the protection of human health and environmental sustainability. They support companies nationwide in Insurance & Restoration, Oil & Gas, Agricultural, Chemical, Manufacturing, Health Care, and Federal and State/Local Governments. Their team is comprised of environmental scientists, certified industrial hygienists, certified safety professionals, toxicologists, and professional engineers. Leveraging this accumulated expertise, the company supports its clients in matters concerning human health and environmental sustainability.

Founded in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1996, SRP currently has twenty-two locations throughout Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

