Kettle Brand is Taking Snacking to New Heights with the First-Ever Kettle-Cooked, Air-Fried Snack: NEW Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips

Made with patent-pending technology, this innovation is the future of the potato chip category

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kettle Brand, the pioneer and one of the leaders in premium kettle-cooked chips, is unveiling the first kettle-cooked, air-fried potato chip. With the same big, bold flavor that you expect from Kettle Brand, the newest Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are available in consumers' favorite flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno and Himalayan Salt.

As the first-to-market air-fried snack, Kettle Brand developed patent-pending technology to kettle-cook and air-finish potato chips, delivering a light and crispy texture with 30% less fat than the original versions.

Introduced in 2010, air-fried foods have continued to rise in popularity, with #Airfryer amassing over 6.6B+ views on TikTok, and potatoes being the top air-fried food1. Kettle Brand is the first snacking brand to create an air-fried chip.

"In addition to the natural promise we make with every batch of Kettle Brand chips, we're proud to be the first air-fried chip," said Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell Snacks. "An air-fried finish is something no one else is offering right now, giving our chips a unique light and crispy crunch to go with their signature bold flavor."

Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.79 per 6.5 oz bag. To find out where to buy NEW Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips, please visit kettlebrand.com or follow @KettleBrand on Instagram.

About Kettle Brand

Kettle Brand is a pioneer and one of the leaders in the premium kettle-cooked category. Founded in 1978 when our founder took to the road to sell great tasting, high quality foods out of the back of his van, today Kettle Brand remains committed to quality ingredients and bold flavors. Kettle Brand was the first potato chip verified as non-GMO and currently boasts the most flavors in the potato chip category. For more information about Kettle Brand visit www.kettlebrand.com and for more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

1 NPD/ National Eating Trends, YE December 2022

