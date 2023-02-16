S&P Global Commodity Insights announces key speakers and agenda for FUJCON 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights is pleased to announce further details of the 13th International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON 2023), to be held at the Novotel Fujairah on March 13 – 15, 2023.

S&P Global Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

Jointly hosted by the Department of Industry & Economy, Government of Fujairah and Port of Fujairah, with the support of Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FUJCON is rapidly gathering momentum with key speakers from the leading oil and bunker companies.

Following a record oil handling year in 2022, Fujairah will see new storage projects kick-off during 2023 with current storage capacity standing at 11.1 million cbm. The investments will further strengthen its position as one of the Middle East's largest storage, trading and bunkering hubs, which saw close to 12,500 vessels calling at the Fujairah Offshore Anchorage Area in 2022.

Furthermore, the port will commission its new dry bulk export facility in Dibba, adding an initial 18m ton of aggregate handling capacity. The Etihad Rail project will complete its connection inside the Port of Fujairah and link Fujairah with other key economic zones in the United Arab Emirates for the movement of containers and general cargo.

The UAE Energy & Infrastructure Minister, His Excellency Eng. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, will deliver a ministerial address on the opening day of the forum on March 14, 2023. Following the ministerial address, other eminent thought leaders will also provide state of the industry addresses, including:

Dave Ernsberger , Head of Market Reporting & Trading Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, is to deliver the State of the Marine Fuel Alternatives

Tyler Baron , CEO, Minerva Bunkering will deliver the State of the Bunkering Outlook

Through presentations and roundtable discussions, key decision makers, thought leaders and marine experts will share their views, analysis and insights on the global bunker and fuel oil market developments, as well as challenges and steps to be taken by the marine industry in facing the future fuels development.

Under the theme "The Maritime Energy Transition and Future Fuels", the two-day forum will provide a packed agenda featuring seven sessions. Speakers will also explore the energy transition and carbon reduction requirements, which are forcing a paradigm shift in the maritime industry and affecting the bunkering and fuel oil sectors.

The debate and discussion on the first day, March 14, will cover a range of topics, including: decarbonization and the role of finance in the shipping industry; market developments and Fujairah's future fuel options from the supply, operational, environmental and economic perspectives; fuel oil trade flows and pricing trends; as well as operational challenges and technological developments.

On the second day, March 15, speakers will continue to interact with topics, including: global carbon tax or State vs IMO regulations; contract terms and rules on carbon neutral cargoes; role of LNG in the decarbonization pathway; decarbonization options for maritime operations; demand for biofuels and methanol supplies; as well as terminal infrastructure changes to handle storage of alternative fuels. The forum will be closed with offshore site visit to the Port of Fujairah.

Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Chairman, FUJCON Steering Committee commented: "The hosting of the much anticipated in-person FUJCON 2023 affirms the commitment of the Department of Industry & Economy, Government of Fujairah, and the Port of Fujairah as hosts, to provide a meeting ground for important dialogue, deliberation and discussion. These have been the distinguishing features of FUJCON since its inception and it continues to provide a fitting stage for a world class event on the international bunkering community's annual calendar. The Forum will integrate both industry leaders and practitioners, delivering high level content, industry know-how and technical insights to stakeholders and participants, who will once again engage and network face-to face."

FUJCON 2023 has received support and sponsorship from leading marine and bunkering brands including platinum sponsor Peninsula, corporate sponsors ADNOC Logistics & Services, ARIA COMMODITIES, Axiom Global, Fujairah Oil Terminal, GPS Chemoil, Montfort, Sinopec Fuel Oil, Vopak Horizon Fujairah, VTTI, and VPS as well as function hosts Port of Fujairah, National Bank of Fujairah, Intertek and AKRON. The 2023 event is also supported by BIMCO, INTERTANKO, IBIA and Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

For more information about FUJCON 2023, please visit www.fujcon.com

