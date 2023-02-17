HIBA MONA ANVER, ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP PARTNER, NAMED TO THE 2023 "RISING LIST" BY THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN LAWYERS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG"), a leading business immigration law firm, is delighted to announce that Hiba Mona Anver, Shareholder and Partner, has been named to the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) "Rising List."

Since 2021, the NAWL's Rising List has recognized individuals advancing in their careers, helping others advance in their careers, and fighting to advance women under the law. In 2023, Hiba will be one of 34 women nationwide recognized for their leadership and outstanding efforts to support the careers of their women colleagues.

Hiba is the first woman, person of color, and first-generation American to lead an internal legal team within EIG. She is an equal Shareholder and Partner of EIG — a 50% minority-female-owned law firm and a Best Law Firm for Women (Seramount).

As a partner and leader in immigration law, Hiba has continuously prioritized mentorship and supporting the professional development of women in the legal industry.

In 2019, Hiba established the Women in the Law (WIL) group, which provides opportunities for other female-identifying attorneys and colleagues. The WIL speaker series features a diverse roster of female speakers.

She regularly volunteers as a mentor and speaker to young women through the Public Leadership Education Network (PLEN) DC.

She is the partner Co-Chair of EIG's pro bono efforts and a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and the National Association of Women Lawyers.

"The greatest impact women in leadership roles can have is to support and elevate the other women around them. As a woman of color, I have always wanted to do my part to make the journey easier for others. As a long-time member of NAWL, I am deeply honored to be named to the Rising List, to be in this company, and receive this award," said Hiba Mona Anver.

In addition to the esteemed recognition by the NAWL, Hiba has been named one of the top immigration attorneys for start-ups by Business Insider (2021) and received the Diversity in Business Award by the Washington Business Journal (2022). Hiba is a sought-after voice in the media and public forums. In December 2021, she joined The George Washington University College of Law's Adjunct Faculty as a Professorial Lecturer in Law.

Anver and the Rising List award recipients will be honored at the National Association of Women Lawyers Mid-Year Meeting on March 16 – 17, 2023.

