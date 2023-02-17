Mechanix Wear Names Jesse Spungin as CEO

Premium Hand Protection Brand Promotes Existing President and COO to Drive Continued Growth

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanix Wear®, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance work gloves, today announced a planned transition in the senior leadership of the company. Jesse Spungin has been promoted from President and COO to CEO. Former CEO Michael Hale will transition to the position of Vice Chairman of the Board. Michael will be shifting his focus from day-to-day management to legacy guidance and strategic counsel. Mechanix Wear is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

"Partnering with Gryphon on this planned transition, we decided the time was right to pass the baton to Jesse and his capable leadership," said Mr. Hale. "My journey with Mechanix Wear has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm extremely proud of what we have all built together. I look forward to remaining actively engaged in the brand and advancing M&A activities, while working alongside the Board and supporting Jesse as he takes on his new responsibilities."

Founded in 1991 by Jim Hale, Mechanix Wear is the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. A globally recognized brand, Mechanix Wear delivers superior performance, quality, and reliability and has gained a loyal and growing following of passionate consumers. Headquartered in Valencia, California, the company sells its products in more than 20,000 retail store locations across more than 70 countries and through industrial distributors.

Mr. Spungin joined Mechanix Wear in 2019 and has been responsible for leading global Sales, Marketing, and Operations. Prior to joining the company, he was President at K&N Engineering, the industry leader in automotive filtration and technology and a previous Gryphon portfolio investment.

Mr. Spungin said, "I am gratified to be heading a great team at such a prominent brand and platform in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sector. Jim and Michael Hale built Mechanix Wear into a brand with a towering reputation for superior hand protection, and I am committed to continuing to produce work gloves and other PPE that consumers around the world consistently associate with innovation, quality, and protection."

"We believe Jesse will offer thoughtful guidance as he takes over the operational leadership of the company," said Dennis O'Brien, Gryphon Operating Partner and Chairman of the Board of Mechanix Wear. "Since joining Mechanix Wear, he has become an expert in the business and brings differentiated cross-functional leadership skills that will help shape the long-term future of the company and enable it to thrive."

Ryan Fagan, Managing Director at Gryphon, added, "We are very pleased with our partnership with Mechanix Wear and with Michael, under whose leadership the company has experienced tremendous growth. We all have the highest confidence in Jesse's ability to take the wheel and maintain that winning pace."

About Mechanix Wear®

Since the debut of The Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear ( www.mechanix.com) has been at the forefront of hand protection and has continued to create products that meet the evolving needs of professionals working in industries such as automotive, construction, military, and industrial safety. With a mission to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced products for working hands, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

