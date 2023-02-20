STEPH CURRY, KLAY THOMPSON AND GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS LEAD THE NOMINATIONS FOR 2023 LAUREUS WORLD SPORTS AWARDS

U.S. Receives a Record 12 Nominations, including Tiger Woods, Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nominations for the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards have been announced – and this year, the world's pre-eminent sporting Awards ceremony will celebrate not only athletes who thrilled sports fans over the previous 12 months, but several who will end their careers with a claim to be the greatest in the history of their sport.

With a record 12 Nominations, the U.S. nominees include Steph Curry for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for his role in leading the Golden State Warriors to a fourth NBA Championship in eight years, his teammate Klay Thompson, for Laureus World Sports Comeback of the Year following a dramatic comeback from injury and rounding out a Laureus first - three nominees from the same team – the Golden State Warriors for Laureus World Sports Team of the Year. Additional athletes shortlisted for the 2023 awards include swimmer Katie Ledecky, 400 meter hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, golfing greats Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen, World Cup winning skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and Paralympic stars Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer.

More than 1,400 members of the Laureus Global Nominations Panel decide on all but one category – the shortlist for the Laureus World Sportsperson with a Disability Award was chosen by a panel from the International Paralympics Committee. What makes the Awards unique is the final stage: a vote by 71 Academy members of the Laureus World Sports Academy made up of athletes who redefined their sport and make up the ultimate jury on sporting greatness. Past U.S. winners have included Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Missy Franklin, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Slater, and the Chicago Cubs, as well as many more.

The full list of 2023 Nominees are:

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Steph Curry (USA) Basketball – led Golden State Warriors to fourth NBA championship in eight years

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics – three world records, two world titles in a dominant 2022

Kylian Mbappé (France) Football – Golden Boot winner at World Cup, led Ligue 1 in goals and assists

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Football – captained Argentina to the World Cup; Golden Ball for best player

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis – won two Grand Slams in 2022 to take career wins to a record 22

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing – defended Formula One World Championship in 2022

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Athletics – won record fifth 100m title at World Championships

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming – four golds at World Aquatics Championships set a new record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics – smashed world 400m hurdles record

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football – a second Ballon d'Or, captained Barcelona to perfect league win

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Alpine Skiing – regained overall title at the World Cup

Iga Świątek (Poland) Tennis – won in France and USA to become World No.1

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Argentina Men's Football Team – World Cup winners after a thrilling final against France

England Women's Football Team – won the European Championships in front of packed crowds at home

France Men's Rugby Team – ended 12-year wait for Six Nations title with a Grand Slam

Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball – NBA champions for the fourth time in eight years

Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria) – vanquished Mercedes after eight years to claim constructors' title

Real Madrid (Spain) Football – La Liga and Champions League double for the Spanish giants

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis – won debut Grand Slam title in New York to take World No.1 spot

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Athletics – world champion and a new world record over 100m hurdles

Nathan Chen (USA) Figure Skating – Olympic gold with a world record in the short programme

Morocco Men's Football Team – first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Tennis – won Wimbledon from No.17 seed, her first Grand Slam title

Scottie Scheffler (USA) Golf – winner at Augusta and joint second at the US Open

LAUREUS WORLD COMEBACK OF THE YEAR AWARD

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Motor Cycling – overturned 91-point deficit to win MotoGP crown

Christian Eriksen (Denmark) Football – returned to Premier League after cardiac arrest during Euro 2020

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics – fought back from shock defeat in 1500m to win 5000m world title

Klay Thompson (USA) Basketball – won NBA championship with Golden State Warriors after 30 months out

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling – overcame illness to win Tour de France Femme

Tiger Woods (USA) Golf – returned to make cut at Masters following career-threatening car crash

LAUREUS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis – completed second calendar-year Grand Slam

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics – four world records in three-day meet on home track

Declan Farmer (USA) Para Ice Hockey – third Paralympic gold with USA and the tournament's top goalscorer

Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) Para Swimming and Wheelchair Rugby – gold in the pool after two years out

Oksana Masters (USA) Para Cross-Country Skiing – double biathlon gold at Winter Paralympics

Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) Para Alpine Skiing – four golds on the slopes in China

LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Justine Dupont (France) Big Wave Surfing – high-risk pursuit of giant waves continued in 2022

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing – eighth world title for the Australian hall-of-famer

Eileen Gu (China) Freestyle Skiing – double gold – in big air and halfpipe – for the teenage sensation

Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding – defended her Olympic title at halfpipe

Rayssa Leal (Brazil) Skateboarding – gold in Street event at both Summer X Games and World Championships

Filipe Toledo (Brazil) Surfing – debut world title for the Brazilian high-flyer

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD SHORTLIST

Boxgirls (Kenya) Boxing – empowering young women and challenging stereotypes

High Five (Germany) Action Sports – helping migrant and orphaned children integrate into new communities

Made For More (South Africa) Multi-sport – making sport inclusive for people with disabilities

Slum Soccer (India) Football – supporting homeless young people through sport and education

TeamUp (Global) Movement – children affected by war, conflict improve psychosocial wellbeing through physical activity, developed by War Child, Save the Children and UNICEF the Netherlands.

