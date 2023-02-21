FORMER LUCIRA EVP & CQO JOINS IDENTIFYSENSORS AS EVP & CHIEF QUALITY OFFICER

Ghazi Kashmolah to direct manufacturing & FDA compliance for digital diagnostic platform

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors® Biologics, the leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies, has named industry veteran Ghazi Kashmolah executive vice president regulatory affairs and chief quality officer. Kashmolah joins the company from Lucira Health, where he served as chief quality officer and executive vice president regulatory affairs.

In this new role, Kashmolah will oversee manufacturing operations, quality assurance and regulatory compliance for a wide range of medical devices that include multiple patented technologies. The company's initial product, Check4®, is a diagnostics platform that digitally detects infections through graphene-based biosensors within five minutes. The technology has been incorporated into a portable Bluetooth device for rapid results of multiple pathogens.

"This technology is the future for pathogen diagnostics," Kashmolah said. "Graphene-based biosensors will be a serious disruptor to the PCR market and could very well change point-of-care and over-the-counter diagnostics forever. I am very impressed by the low levels of detection, accuracy, immediate results and overall value. I am excited to work with IdentifySensors® and to be at the forefront of this emerging field."

The Check4® testing platform consists of two parts: 1) a reusable Bluetooth reader about the size of a cell phone; and 2) disposable test cartridges that attach to the reader. As many as four pathogens on a single cartridge can be detected simultaneously from a saliva sample. Next-generation biosensors inside the cartridges target specific sequences of nucleic acids. The platform does not use enzymatic amplification or reagents. Other body fluids are planned for future testing, said Gregory Hummer MD, the CEO of IdentifySensors Biologics.

Biosensors can be functionalized for a wide range of infections and diseases, including respiratory illnesses, such as Coronavirus (COVID-19), Influenza and RSV. Diarrheal pathogens, including Norovirus, Rotavirus and Adenovirus are under development along with sexually transmitted diseases. The company is also advancing diagnostics for bacterial targets such as Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Legionella, Tuberculosis and foodborne pathogens such as E Coli and Salmonella. Other high-priority pathogens include Hepatitis C, HIV and Lyme.

Before joining Lucira, Kashmolah served in executive regulatory and operations roles for Orchid Orthopedics, DJO Global, OSI Systems, Life Technologies, Rockwell Collins and Cardinal Health. He earned a bachelor's of science degree from Wayne State University, a master's of science in electrical engineering from West Coast University and executive MBA from University of Iowa.

About IdentifySensors Biologics

IdentifySensors Biologics is the leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies on graphene-based biosensors. The company is principally focused on developing real-time pathogen detection capabilities for direct diagnosis and remote monitoring. The company's technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as pathogen diagnostics and testing for food contamination. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com

