Mobileum Announces New Release of its Active Intelligence Platform

New version will support Mobileum's end-to-end portfolio and enhance its Machine Learning capabilities to help CSPs cope with a rapidly evolving tech landscape

CUPERTINO, Calif, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the latest release of its Active Intelligence Platform (AIP), a cloud-native big data solution designed to collect and analyze a growing volume, velocity, and diversity of complex data streams generated by Communication Service Provider (CSP) networks.

The new release of AIP is built on an advanced data lakehouse architecture and lays the foundation for "One Platform," "One Technology," "One Data Policy," and "One User Experience." This foundation will allow customers to manage data as a product, providing different functional stakeholders and domain-specific team members the ability to collaborate with complete control and visibility over the data lifecycle. Users can rely on this data infrastructure to run quick, off-the-shelf BI analyses, while data scientists can develop and test new machine learning models faster and with higher confidence. This release supports a wide set of domain-specific applications for mobile roaming, network security, risk management, testing and service assurance, customer experience, and data monetization.

"Service providers have access to massive amounts of data but struggle to analyze and leverage it holistically across the organization. AIP's new data lakehouse architecture provides a common repository for both structured and unstructured data – enabling better AI/ML-powered insights with fewer resources," stated Avnish Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer at Mobileum. "This latest release steps up operators' 'low-code capabilities, allowing citizen data scientists to create their own analytical use cases and forecasts quickly and easily – bringing the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to the entire organization."

The Active Intelligence Platform simplifies data analysis by removing the need for operators to manage and support individual machine learning components, databases, and storage, allowing CSPs to focus on their business. It is built using industry standards and open APIs for easier integration. And its cloud-native architecture integrates with any existing cloud provider – or it can be installed on-premises - allowing operators to leverage best-of-breed technologies.

Each Mobileum application built on top of AIP benefits from its analytical capabilities and insights. This new version expands possibilities in a number of fields, such as in network anomaly detection, root cause analysis, and trouble ticketing, enabling a fully automated, closed-loop process. Additionally, it enhances integrated risk management, enabling rich, real-time insights and tight integration between security and fraud applications.

"This is the kind of agility and flexibility that every network operator needs in the era of 5G. The ability to cope with new data formats, new business and deployment models, and new technologies on the fly is now possible with AIP," stated Mr. Chauhan.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

