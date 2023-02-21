The U.S. and Israeli Governments invite U.S. and Israeli companies to submit proposals for innovative Homeland Security technologies through the BIRD Foundation

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation has issued a Call for Proposals to U.S. and Israeli entities in the Homeland Security sector, to submit joint proposals for the development of advanced Homeland Security technologies. An approved project can receive up to $1 million in grants, covering up to 50% of its budget.

The BIRD HLS program is co-funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and the Israel Ministry of National Security (IMNS). The program is managed by the BIRD Foundation and focuses on innovative technology solutions to support first responder and homeland security needs shared by both countries.

BIRD HLS is aimed at U.S. and Israeli companies that develop innovative Homeland Security products and solutions that employ technologies such as video analytics, robotics, biometrics, screening systems, command & control, communication, wearables, protective equipment, UAVs, standoff detection and identification of hazards, securing critical infrastructure and public facilities, safe and secure cities, border protection, and other relevant solutions for first responders. Over the course of the first seven years, twelve BIRD HLS projects have been approved for a budget of $24.5 million.

The program's Board of Governors chooses joint projects between two companies, one from Israel and one from the United States, or between a company and a university. The selection of projects is led by the Chief Scientist of IMNS and representatives from DHS S&T. As part of this process, the projects are reviewed and presented to the office of the Chief Scientist at the Israel Ministry of National Security, along with the relevant Israeli First Responder agencies, and are also reviewed by DHS S&T experts who oversee and promote innovation and partnerships with industry.

The deadline for submission of Executive Summaries is April 24, 2023.



A full description of submission requirements can be found on the BIRD Foundation website: https://www.birdf.com/hls-call-for-proposals/

Contact:

Mr. Tal Kelem

BIRD HLS Lead, BIRD Foundation

tal@birdf.com

+972-3-6988304

About the BIRD Foundation:

The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation encourages and facilitates cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in a wide range of technology sectors and offers funding to selected projects. Since the establishment of the BIRD Foundation, more than $400M has been granted for the joint development of innovative technologies and products.

The BIRD Foundation supports projects without receiving any equity or intellectual property rights from the participating companies or the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties from sales of commercialized technology products due to BIRD support.

The BIRD HLS program provides funding of up to $1 million, up to 50% of a project's budget, beginning with R&D and ending with the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project fails to reach the sales stage.

