Booking Holdings to Make Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on February 23

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on February 23 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com .

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on February 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

