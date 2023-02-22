PubNub Releases Events & Actions

This new feature addresses the challenge of extracting value from the billions of events that are generated by users interacting together in real time

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub , the leading platform for real-time interaction, today announced the release of Events & Actions, a new feature that enables teams to extract value from the billions of events generated by users interacting in real time. Chat messages, location data, dispatch requests, user connects/disconnects, and even emoji reactions create billions of tiny events that are often treated as transient data and immediately get lost or ignored due to the cost and complexity of capturing and reacting to relevant user behaviors.

Events & Actions addresses this cost and complexity by delivering a highly scalable and cost-effective service that sifts through these events in real time and maps the relevant ones to business actions. Both developers and non-developers benefit from an intuitive user interface that allows them to easily create integrations regardless of technical aptitude using a low-code/no-code approach. PubNub's growing catalog of actions allows for these filtered events to be routed to 3rd party systems like AWS SQS and Kinesis, as well as any external webhook service (like the customer's own servers).

"Real-time interactions produce many important events that our customers may want to route to third-party systems for further processing," said Phani Pandrangi, VP of Product at PubNub, "With powerful filtering capabilities and easy configurability, Event & Actions allows our customers to integrate their PubNub implementations with a variety of systems."

This feature is ideal for multiple use cases, including storage (e.g. archiving important real-time data), data analysis (e.g. training an ML algorithm), or near real-time data processing (e.g. sending critical events to a backend system).

About PubNub

PubNub is transforming how people live, work, and play within virtual environments. Our developer platform enables teams to build and operate real-time interactive apps for mobile, web, and IoT. PubNub powers all real-time use cases, including chat, live audience engagement, geolocation and dispatch, multi-user collaboration, and more, used by thousands of apps and millions of people across the globe every day. Founded in 2010, over 2000 companies worldwide choose PubNub because we deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks for easily building amazing live experiences that are secure, scalable, and reliable. For more information, visit us at: https://www.pubnub.com .

