Admiral partners with StarCompliance to implement SaaS SMCR Compliance Solution

YORK, England, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, announced today it has been selected by Admiral to provide its market-leading Individual Accountability Regime (IAR) SaaS solution to ensure Admiral's compliance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Senior Management & Certification Regime ( SMCR ). Admiral, a financial services company offering car, home, pet, and travel insurance, as well as finance and loans, with headquarters in Cardiff, Wales, will use Star's SaaS compliance platform to support more than 7,500 of its employees in the UK.

Mark Oram, Regulatory Advice Manager at Admiral said, "We undertook a review of the market and selected StarCompliance's IAR solution based on its functionality and ease of use. The StarCompliance team have been knowledgeable and responsive throughout the implementation process, and we look forward to working with them."

Star's IAR solution enables firms such as Admiral to effectively manage their obligations under the SMCR regulations. It streamlines and delivers consistent business processes by automating checks and workflows, ensuring that key information is accurately captured in a central repository. The solution also provides a clear, accurate accountability trail for both internal and external audit purposes, delivering access to all individual accountability compliance information via a single, integrated platform.

"Our new partnership is a significant milestone for Star," said Gary Muchmore, Star's Head of International Business Development. "We are experiencing a period of record growth in the UK and it's thrilling to be able to include Admiral amongst our list of over 300 global clients."

Star has more than 20 years' experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of financial services and corporate clients. Star's employee conflicts of interest monitoring platform is scalable and easy to use for employees at all levels of an organization – helping financial firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs.

About Admiral

Admiral is a leading Financial Services company covering services such as motor, home, pet, travel insurance, Insurtech, personal loans, car finance and legal services.

Admiral is part of Admiral Group, a FTSE100 Financial Services company with businesses in the UK, Europe and America.

It's proud to have its headquarters and UK offices in South Wales , with support from colleagues in Halifax, Canada , and Delhi, India .

In the UK it has over 7,500 colleagues and over 6.4 million customers.

Admiral's website address is www.admiral.com

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

