Deloitte and AT&T Announce Expanded Collaboration to Help Reduce Global Emissions

Building on a commitment to sustainability, Deloitte joins AT&T and other organizations to deliver connectivity solutions that can help address climate change

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and AT&T announced today a new collaboration focused on expanding both organizations' commitments to help reduce global emissions.

To support this commitment, Deloitte will participate in AT&T's Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), a collaborative that works on connectivity-based solutions to reduce greenhouse emissions by 1 gigaton by 2035. The effort brings together a diverse group of organizations to unleash the power of connectivity solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and edge computing, to reach this goal.

Deloitte joining the CCI is the latest collaboration with AT&T and further builds on a foundation of shared values, including a mutual commitment to sustainability. As a participant in the CCI, Deloitte will collaborate with AT&T and other coalition participants on a selective basis to work toward the collective emissions reduction commitment and help enable companies to make sustainable business decisions.

"We're excited to strengthen our existing alliance with AT&T and come together with other like-minded organizations to help build a more sustainable world," said Sam Park, managing director at Deloitte Services LP and AT&T alliance partner lead. "While this is an extension of the powerful work we have already accomplished together, this new collaboration will focus on initiatives for reducing global emissions and creating measurable impact. Deloitte is thrilled to embark on this new journey with AT&T, and other organizations in the CCI, as we aim to reach a net-zero world."

Currently, AT&T is working with businesses, along with research universities and a range of other organizations, to deliver broadband-enabled climate solutions at global scale. This collaborative builds on AT&T's standing commitment to address climate change by:

Mitigating its own environmental impacts, including with a goal to reach carbon neutrality across its operations by 2035.

Enabling the transition to a net-zero economy using AT&T products and services, helping business customers to reduce their emissions.

Building resilience against climate-related extreme weather events because AT&T's customers and communities depend on the company and the connectivity it provides.

Through the CCI, AT&T wants to help companies and other organizations expand their environmental sustainability efforts to make an even greater impact. CCI participants will combine complementary strengths and work together to help reduce global emissions across the board.

"No company can address climate change alone. Collaboration is key to measuring and reducing emissions across global value chains," said Shannon Thomas Carroll, AVP of Global Environmental Sustainability at AT&T. "As we work to cut the emissions footprint of AT&T's operations, we want to use our core competency — connectivity — to help other businesses do the same. It's great to have Deloitte join us in this effort, and I'm excited for the work that we'll do together to help create a more environmentally sustainable future."

This collaboration will allow Deloitte and AT&T the opportunity to make a significant impact for business customers. Deloitte's leadership in analytics, operations and technology and AT&T's leadership in IoT and enhanced connectivity networks provide combined strength to augment an organization's sustainability focus. Together, Deloitte, AT&T and other CCI participants can help businesses develop solutions to simplify emissions data collection to identify actionable opportunities to reduce emissions across their operations. The collaboration aims to improve how organizations share ESG data across a shared ecosystem to eliminate the organizational strain associated with ESG data collection. It will also provide support to suppliers who lack the resources to make the energy transition on their own.

