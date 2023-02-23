ESG Book's sustainability and emissions data now available through Rimes

Partnership will enable asset managers and institutional investors to access ESG Book's market leading solutions for better decision-making.

ESG Book data will be part of Rimes' ESG data ecosystem, delivered in a consistent, vendor agnostic format through secure cloud technology.

Covering 50,000+ corporates, ESG Book's data includes company-level and portfolio-level scores for deeper insights into sustainability and climate performance.

Market demand for high-quality, granular ESG and emissions data continues to grow sharply, driven by increasing sustainability regulation worldwide.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced that its ESG and emissions data is now available through Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions.

The partnership will provide Rimes' clients with access to ESG Book's comprehensive data assets covering over 50,000 corporates, including company-level and portfolio-level scores.

Rimes provides enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, serving clients that represent over USD 50 trillion in assets under management.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "Investors worldwide increasingly understand that ESG is a lever of economic value, with global disclosure standards driving ever greater scrutiny of corporate sustainability performance. We are excited to make our data available through Rimes' platform, which will enable asset managers and institutional investors to access high-quality ESG information for better decision-making and align capital to more sustainable outcomes".

Patrick Walsh, Global Head of Content Management at Rimes, said: "Rimes provides ESG data management solutions to many of the world's leading asset managers and institutional investors. Our clients are continually reaching out to us to help them find, curate, and standardize the very best sustainability data sources. ESG Book's solutions are a great addition to our data universe."

ESG Book's data will be available within Rimes' extensive ESG data ecosystem, delivered in a consistent, vendor agnostic format through secure cloud technology and Rimes mastering service, with use cases for entity mapping, data enrichment, and scoring. Rimes' proprietary mastering algorithms ensure security identifiers are mapped to all entities and securities in user portfolios.

Investors and corporates worldwide are gearing up for a raft of new ESG and climate disclosure rules currently being drawn up by regulators around the world. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finalising a rule requiring emissions data to be included in corporate financial reports, while the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) will have a significant impact across financial markets in 2023.

