OYA Renewables Appoints Highly Accomplished Clean Energy Expert Rob Roberti as Executive Vice President of Project Finance

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - OYA Renewables ("OYA"), a leading energy transition solutions platform, announced today the appointment of Rob Roberti as Executive Vice President of Project Finance. Mr. Roberti will join the team on March 13, 2023.

A highly-skilled and accomplished clean energy executive, Mr. Roberti brings more than two decades of corporate finance, project finance, M&A experience and renewable energy project development to the role. As OYA's EVP of Project Finance, he will lead the Company's Project Finance team to execute its growing 9 gigawatt (GW) pipeline.

"Rob is a smart and impressive operator within the renewables industry, and as OYA continues to scale to realize its 9GW project pipeline, his deep project finance experience and expertise will bring unquestionable value to our operations," said Manish Nayar, Chairman and Founder of OYA Renewables.

Prior to joining OYA, Mr. Roberti was CFO at Solar Alliance Energy and the CFO and a founding executive of Cordelio Power, owned by CPP Investments. At Cordelio Power, he led the two largest wind and solar project financings in Canadian history totaling $1.55 billion, sourcing funds from investors across North America. Prior to that, Mr. Roberti was the Senior Vice President of Power Generation at Capstone Infrastructure, where he oversaw a 500 megawatt power generation business comprising 20 facilities across Canada, encompassing gas cogeneration, wind, hydro, solar, and biomass.

"OYA is a very exciting company with a major opportunity to play a leading role in the clean energy transition," said Mr. Roberti. "I'm very proud to be joining an exceptionally strong leadership team and helping OYA meet its considerable potential."

About OYA Renewables

OYA Renewables is leading the renewable energy transition with an exceptional track record as a top ten community solar developer. Founded in 2009, OYA has developed over 1,440 MWDC and has a pipeline of 9GW of distributed and utility-scale solar projects across North America. Focused on the expansion of renewable energy and the integration of other clean technologies, the Company is committed to delivering long-term clean energy solutions to clients supporting their renewable energy objectives and providing access to clean energy for underserved communities. OYA has been certified by both the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council and the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a diverse supplier. It has a highly-engaged, seasoned and diverse workforce, with offices located in Toronto and Boston.

For more information, please visit: https://oyarenewables.com

