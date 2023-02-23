Sigma Defense Systems Appoints Lieutenant General Dennis Crall, USMC, Retired, to Board of Advisors

PERRY, Ga, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems today announced that Lieutenant General Dennis Crall, USMC, Retired, has been appointed to the company's Board of Advisors. General Crall retired from active duty in October 2022 following his last assignment as Chief Information Officer (CIO) – Director Command, Control, Communications, and Cyber (C4) for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"General Crall was once quoted as saying 'While warfighters appreciate our efforts, they live with our outcomes. Only outcomes matter.' This aligns completely with our philosophy as a company," said Sigma Defense CEO Matt Jones. "What we do makes a difference to the service men and women on the front lines in ensuring successful mission outcomes. We are incredibly fortunate to have a leader with his insight and experience join our team. His depth of knowledge within C4 and his focus on connecting data and people at speed will help us deliver greater capabilities and better results for our customers across the DoD."

General Crall graduated from the University of South Carolina and was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1987 and has served in strategic capacities advancing C4, data and AI strategy, cyberspace operations and cyber security. Prior to his role as Chief Information Officer – C4 for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was the Senior Military Advisor to the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy where he advised the Secretary of Defense on cyberspace operations and cyber security and implemented DoD cyberspace critical vulnerability mitigations. He was also the CIO-C4 for the U.S Marine Corps where he was responsible for creating all C4 administrative and operational policy. General Crall has combat experience in thirty-four combat missions with over three hundred fifty flight hours.

On the Sigma Defense Systems Board of Advisors, General Crall joins a team of exceptional industry veterans, including Admiral Craig S. Faller, US Navy, Retired, Rear Admiral, Ed Anderson, US Navy, Retired, Lieutenant General Francis Beaudette, US Army, Retired, Scott Ritchie and Thor James, co-founders of Sigma Defense.

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

