University of Tennessee Volunteers® Forward Jonas Aidoo featured in ZIPS' latest Car Wash Convos™

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its Car Wash Convos™ episode featuring sophomore Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee Volunteers® Basketball Forward, today on YouTube. Jonas is interviewed during a car wash at ZIPS in Knoxville by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch who is a senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in Public Relations. The episode gives fans a glimpse into how Jonas prepares for game day, his ideal car accessory and more.

To celebrate the launch of Jonas' episode, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry car wash with Jonas' winning wash code 2002 at any Knoxville ZIPS Car Wash today through March 8th. To find a location near you, visit zipscarwash.com.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos™ to Vol Nation. This series has been a fun way for Vol fans to get to know me off the court," said Jonas Aidoo.

"Jonas gives off such a fun and relaxed vibe in his episode that we are so excited to share his off-the-court personality with Vol fans," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We're grateful for the way that Vol Nation has helped us embrace our partnership with the university and engaged with our team members at more than 30 locations we have across the great state of Tennessee," he added.

Opendorse, the leading NIL marketplace and technology company, is ZIPS' way to connect with student-athletes to leverage its respective university sponsorships secured via LEARFIELD. LEARFIELD Studios is ZIPS' partner for video production of Car Wash Convos™ and the next University of Tennessee episode will feature softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens. ZIPS Car Wash is the Proud Sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers and owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across the country.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

