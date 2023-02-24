Jo Bhakdi of Quantgene Recruiting 1000 Pioneers to Transform Healthcare

1000pioneers.com wants ex-founders and startup veterans to bring their zero-to-one skills to a new healthcare innovation platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo Bhakdi , founder and CEO of Quantgene , is extending an invitation to former founders and startup veterans to apply for a new role through its newly launched 1000 Pioneers initiative. 1000 Pioneers and Pioneerland are working to build a layer of transformational businesses, starting with healthcare. The concept is unique: instead of hiring corporate executives, they build a team of pioneers who know what it means to engineer and build the future with speed and purpose.

"We live in a time of an unprecedented and exponential opportunity for universal progress - especially in healthcare," said Bhakdi. "New technologies allow us to increase the pace of innovation by 1,000x - but we need a new type of team member to win this race for the future. Former founders and startup veterans bring zero-to-one mindsets with them. While they may not fit into the typical corporate environment or functional structure, they do here. They need an organization designed for 1,000x growth - that organization is 1000 Pioneers. We offer purpose, disruption and hyper-growth without the friction of fundraising, technology R&D, operations, HR and finance."

Quantgene has created a uniquely powerful innovation platform at the heart of healthcare. It uses cloud and medical technology to transform medicine through three strategic areas of innovation: 1) Closing America's preventive care gaps; 2) Delivering the future of preventive precision medicine; and 3) Keeping America's workforce safe and productive.

By deploying its new innovation platform, Quantgene can deliver life-saving preventive medicine to everyone across a wide range of large markets faster, more cost-effectively and with higher quality than current alternatives. In 2022, Serenity, one of Quantgene's flagship products, was awarded "Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year'' at the BioTech Breakthrough Awards and became an official community partner of the American Cancer Society. Learn more and apply here .

"1000 Pioneers is a novel approach giving founders the opportunity to deploy their experience and skills within a culture that rewards their creativity, initiative and unique thinking, all while being supported by Quantgene's existing infrastructure," said Jamey Edwards, Chief Platform Officer of StartUp Health, one of Quantgene's investors. "It allows them to run their own startup within an already scaling & financed company."

About Jo Bhakdi

Jo Bhakdi is an entrepreneur, economist, innovator, and the founder and CEO of Quantgene . He combines precision genomics, cloud, AI, and a new perspective on preventive medicine in order to protect and extend human life. Alongside Quantgene's team of scientists and engineers, he is turning medicine into a predictive data science to enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of healthcare for everyone. His mission is to extend the healthy human life span by a decade within a decade. Jo has been a featured speaker at events such as Life Science Intelligence, StartUp Health Festival, and BioData West, and has been featured in publications such as Forbes , Entrepreneur , Healthline , NBC , and John Hopkins Biotech Podcast .

About Quantgene

Quantgene was founded in 2015 at UC Berkeley with the mission to detect cancer and other diseases early and protect human life. Now based in Santa Monica, CA, with offices in Portland and Berlin, Quantgene has galvanized a team of scientists and technologists to push the boundaries of precision and preventive medicine. With the backbone of a world-leading laboratory infrastructure and AI-powered cloud system, Quantgene has utilized its talent and technology to transform healthcare through three business units: Apollo, Pandemic Protect, and Serenity.

Apollo deploys the world's most advanced medical intelligence system to close the care gap in precision preventive medicine and chronic care management for providers and large systems. Pandemic Protect has kept Hollywood's entertainment industry in business and has partnered with government agencies coast-to-coast, keeping US citizens safe. Using superior data and intelligence to detect genetic and real-time medical risks, Serenity aims to extend the healthy human lifespan by a decade within a decade. Learn more at quantgene.com

