Calloquy Welcomes New Advisory Board Members, Experts in Legal Tech, Data Privacy, and Law

New Advisory Board Members to Lend Their Expertise to the Remote Litigation Platform's Latest Ventures

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform designed for litigators, is proud to announce the five inaugural members of its Advisory Board. The five individuals, seasoned professionals at the intersection of technology and law join Calloquy's Advisory Board as the Atlanta-based company delivers its platform and secure court reporting services to leading law firms.

(PRNewswire)

David Carter, Calloquy's CEO and Founder introduced the new Board members, stating: "We have curated our Advisory Board very deliberately for scope and depth of background, business expertise, and commitment to innovation. They have each founded or been at the vanguard of truly innovative technology, believe in its transformative power, and have shepherded other tech companies from start-up to growth. We know they will provide invaluable insights to Calloquy as we implement our go-to-market strategy."

"We are thrilled that these five exceptional thought leaders have joined us," said Carter. "I have known some of them personally for decades and have been continually astounded by their ability to not only get things done but get them done quickly and efficiently and with the same ingenuity the Calloquy team brings to our platform. They add insight and decades of achievement to our extremely dedicated team."

Advisory Board member Mollie Nichols, while new to the board, has known Carter for decades. She was eager to talk about their history. "I was attracted to Calloquy first and foremost due to its innovative and inspiring leader, David Carter. Knowing David as long as I have as one of his former law professors, I have watched him grow over the past two decades as a lawyer, a leader in social entrepreneurship, and an innovator using technology for the betterment of the way law is practiced in the United States," she said. "In law school, David began his journey by diving deep into legal technology and how it could enhance the way lawyers use technology to assist their clients while working with the Courtroom 21 Project and by taking my Legal Technology seminar. He was also committed to improving our legal system so that courts are fair and accessible to all, irrespective of wealth and status. It is not surprising to me that David is the visionary to launch a virtual litigation platform to allow people to participate in legal proceedings remotely in a manner that is secure and efficient."

Calloquy's new Advisory Board members are:

Elliot Ginsburg : Mr. Ginsburg is the Vice President of Legal and Messaging Strategy and executive team member at Postscript, a high-growth technology company which "Forbes" recently named to its "most likely to be a unicorn" list. Mr. Ginsburg spent four years as a Venture Capital attorney in the Silicon Valley office of Fenwick & West, advising several, high-profile, high-growth companies through substantial venture funding rounds, including notable clients AppLovin, Bolt, Doctor on Demand, Forward and Nurx, totaling more than $1.5 billion in aggregate. Mr. Ginsburg is also an angel investor and advisory to multiple technology and life sciences companies.

Ellen Gregg : Ms. Gregg launched and led the Case Management Facility (CMF) at Womble Bond Dickinson, retiring from the firm at the end of 2022. Hundreds of other law firms have relied on the CMF to deliver technical solutions to manage multi-jurisdictional high-stakes litigation. The CMF represents companies in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Financial Times Global 50 facing significant exposure, often in product liability litigation. Ms. Gregg served on the Executive Committee and as firm Vice Chair at Womble Bond Dickinson and worked directly with general counsel in Fortune 500 companies to develop and implement custom legal knowledge, and case/matter management systems that integrate compliance and security. She serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Advisors for the Elon University School of Law.

Hans Haglund : Mr. Haglund has spent decades helping law firms increase revenue by connecting firms with data and people. Mr. Haglund co-founded Manzama, the content integration and analytics software now used by nearly half of AmLaw100 law firms for their client intelligence. Mr. Haglund also served as Vice-President of Business Development for Foundation Software Group. He has led multiple business development, marketing, sales, and pursuit teams at several of the world's largest law firms as a C-level executive, including at Eversheds Sutherland, Blank Rome LLP, and Patton Boggs LLP.

Nicole Morris : Ms. Morris is a Professor at Emory University School of Law and he inaugural Director of Emory's Innovation & Legal Tech Initiative and the Program Director of TI:GER ® (Technological Innovation: Generating Economic Results), an innovative technology commercialization program wherein law students work with tech innovators to transform promising research into economically viable results. Prior to Emory , Nicole practiced patent law for over 18 years in large and mid-sized law firms including Kilpatrick Stockton and Parks IP LAW. Nicole was also Managing Patent Counsel for the Coca-Cola Company where she was responsible for the development and implementation of Coca-Cola's global intellectual property strategy and worked closely with outside counsel on domestic and foreign patent prosecution matters. She also worked as an engineer for 3M and Eli Lilly and has over 25 years of working with technology commercialization.

Mollie Nichols : Ms. Nichols is the CEO of Redgrave Strategic Data Solutions LLC, which builds "big data" solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. Ms. Nichols has been at the forefront of law and technology for decades as a litigator, law professor, and law firm leader. Prior to joining Redgrave Data, Mollie served as the Head of Advanced Client Data Solutions at Hogan Lovells, where she was responsible for developing the global business model for client data technology services. For her innovative work at Hogan, Mollie was recognized as one of five innovators driving radical change in law firms by the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Special Report. Before Hogan, Mollie led eDiscovery at Goodwin & Proctor and was a partner at Redgrave LLP. She has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Texas , a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas . She has also developed and taught Digital Discovery & Evidence and a Legal Technology seminar, both the first of their kind, at William & Mary Law School .

"I've seen first-hand how purpose-built technology impacts litigation strategy, helping clients and their in-house and outside counsel not only win cases, but achieve other key goals," said Ms. Gregg. "What struck me first about Calloquy's platform was how it uniquely re-envisioned a part of the litigation process that had remained largely unchanged for decades, without making it unfamiliar and off-putting as is often the case when new technology is introduced into a known process. Calloquy leverages the muscle memory of pre-eminent litigators and mediators, allowing for both intuitive work processes and newfound efficiency. As a bonus, Calloquy can also be a valuable training and retention tool. By replacing generic video platforms with Calloquy's platform, firms can more closely recreate the in-person experience for remote workers."

Other Advisory Board members echoed this. Ms. Nichols opined, "Having experienced trial, mediations, and arbitrations remotely during the pandemic with the limited functionality the tools had that were better for a remote meeting than questioning a witness or going to a breakout room during a mediation, it is exciting to rely on Calloquy for a more in person-like experience." Ms. Morris said, "I was excited to join the Advisory Board because Calloquy is a novel startup being the first virtual meeting platform actually built for litigation. It allows litigators to seamlessly integrate the court reporting services needed for depositions and other legal proceedings. As one fully entrenched in the legal tech arena, I know something special when I see it."

Brie Buchanan, Vice President & Chief Legal Officer for Calloquy, commented "[t]he fact that these five accomplished individuals are teaming up to help guide Calloquy's continued growth is a testament to our shared commitment to create positive change in the legal system and to the clear need for continued innovation in the legal sector."

For more information on Calloquy, its Advisory Board, and its work, visit: www.Calloquy.com. Calloquy is an Atlanta-based public benefit company (PBC) with 60+ employees. Calloquy is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Dallas, Texas and Tustin, California.

ABOUT CALLOQUY

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of Litigation™ by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases.

Media Contact :

Lee Allum

Lee.Allum@calloquy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calloquy, PBC