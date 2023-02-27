CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced it is launching its identity verification technology at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) on Tuesday, February 28, bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Kansas City. CLEAR's launch at MCI is expected to create 30 jobs and generate approximately $1.6 million in local economic impact.

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 51 airports and over 14 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of MCI's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through the airport to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"As an identity company obsessed with the customer experience, CLEAR is thrilled to be landing at Kansas City International," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "We're proud to partner with an airport that shares our commitment to creating excellent traveler experiences, and we're excited to be launching as part of the brand new, state-of-the-art terminal."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With 14+ million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

