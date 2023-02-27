Heron Therapeutics Announces Presentation at 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, being held March 6-8th, 2023 in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

David Szekeres

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

dszekeres@herontx.com

858-251-4447

