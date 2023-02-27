Midaxo to Share Corporate Dealmaking and M&A Expertise via Webinars and Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midaxo, the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced it is participating in multiple industry events during February and March 2023. Midaxo's unique insights into the latest corporate dealmaking technologies, trends and strategies will enable attendees to enhance and accelerate their dealmaking processes. Midaxo has also posted on-demand videos of multiple prior events on the company's website.

To remain competitive in today's challenging economic environment, companies need the ability to find, evaluate, and deliver value from a variety of potential new business opportunities including joint ventures, channels, partnerships, patents, traditional acquisitions and more. As the leading AI-powered platform for corporate dealmaking, Midaxo has deep experience in the entire deal lifecycle and offers solutions that can be tailored to each company's unique needs. Midaxo webinars and conference sessions offer attendees an opportunity to quickly learn how they can transform their dealmaking processes through deeper insights, improved communications, reduced risk, and increased speed.

Webinars

Accelerating Dealmaking Opportunities with Technology – February 28, 2023 –

Led by the editors of Mergers & Acquisitions, this panel will feature Jude McColgan, CEO of Midaxo, and industry executives from Crowe and CareAbout discussing how M&A productivity platforms are helping companies close deals faster, seamlessly manage the deal process, and reduce risk while saving time and money.

5 Ways the New Midaxo Platform Powers Better Dealmaking – On Demand – An overview of the dramatic improvements made to the Midaxo platform to make M&A efforts more effective and efficient – and less risky. Key takeaways include the "must have" capabilities in the new Midaxo platform, such as deal sourcing, diligence, and integration. The on-demand webinar also features an overview of the new platform architecture and a preview of the new features planned for 2023. – On Demand – An overview of the dramatic improvements made to the Midaxo platform to make M&A efforts more effective and efficient – and less risky. Key takeaways include the "must have" capabilities in the new Midaxo platform, such as deal sourcing, diligence, and integration. The on-demand webinar also features an overview of the new platform architecture and a preview of the new features planned for 2023.

Conferences

M&A Conference at Wharton San Francisco – March 15-16, 2023 – Midaxo will serve as a sponsor for the annual event designed to give senior corporate development leaders, in-house M&A counsel, and highly acquisitive private equity investors the opportunity to discuss the challenges impacting their most complex transactions. Midaxo representatives will be available in in the exhibits area to discuss the advanced capabilities of the company's new AI-powered corporate dealmaking platform. Future conferences will take place in Chicago and New York City . – Midaxo will serve as a sponsor for the annual event designed to give senior corporate development leaders, in-house M&A counsel, and highly acquisitive private equity investors the opportunity to discuss the challenges impacting their most complex transactions. Midaxo representatives will be available in in the exhibits area to discuss the advanced capabilities of the company's new AI-powered corporate dealmaking platform. Future conferences will take place inand

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the dealmaking process, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo SaaS platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at large and medium-sized enterprises and private equity firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new deals with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The collaborative due diligence module reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. The platform functions as the system of record while reducing risk throughout the acquisition process. Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Cognizant, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

