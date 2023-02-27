Nexcess launches new enterprise cloud solution for better scalability, flexibility

The new offering provides enterprise clients with the performance they want without the larger investment of moving to bare-metal.

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium provider of managed hosting and cloud solutions optimized for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, today announced a new cloud solution for customers who need scalability and flexibility beyond their current hosting plans.

Enterprise on Cloud is the answer for enterprise customers seeking an affordable, efficient solution that addresses load balancing and scaling needs without the cost of additional hardware.

The new offering pairs the increased flexibility and performance customers want with the benefits of Nexcess managed hosting — deep platform expertise, award-winning support, and robust infrastructure.

"Growth is one aspect of hosting that can be tough to smooth out from a customer perspective," says Brian Oates, Technical Project Manager for Nexcess.

"Whether it's future anticipated or 'right now' performance impacting growth, you want fast and simple options. Enterprise on Cloud achieves this with its fast horizontal and vertical scaling options," says Oates.

With Enterprise on Cloud, users can deploy faster, increase checkout speeds, extend fault tolerance, and much more – all without an exorbitant investment. It also can be set up in just a matter of hours. Additional nodes and secondary database servers can also be added.

"We're excited to offer Enterprise on Cloud to Nexcess customers," says Josh Ward, VP of Sales.

"As the demand for affordable cloud hosting grows, it's important for large enterprises to ensure what they're paying for is performant and doesn't lack the features they need. That's what we're doing here with Enterprise on Cloud," says Ward.

Over 94% of enterprises use cloud solutions, according to Web Tribunal. Those who are not yet on a cloud platform will want to be soon. For those looking for fast horizontal and vertical scaling, fault tolerance, and the ease of managed hosting — but are hesitant to utilize a bare-metal cluster solution — Enterprise on Cloud from Nexcess may be the perfect fit.

Learn more about Enterprise on Cloud and which solution would best address your needs — and why you can expect more from Nexcess. Or, contact the Nexcess sales team to get started today.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is the best place to build your business online. Optimized for your hosting and solution needs, we provide a managed hosting infrastructure, curated tools, and a team of experts that make it easy to build, manage, and grow your business online. Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years, we provide a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 187,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized as an industry leader and among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

