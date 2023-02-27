PaleoWest Adds Stratified to Further Drive Rapid Growth

Firm acquires Stratified Environmental and Archaeological Services, LLC

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PaleoWest , a leading provider of cultural resource management and consulting services, serving clients throughout the United States and internationally, is proud to announce the acquisition Stratified Environmental and Archaeological Services, LLC ("SEAS"), a Colorado-based cultural resource management firm serving clients throughout the Four Corners region of the United States. Paired with the firm's recent acquisition of Commonwealth Heritage Group in September of 2022, PaleoWest has grown substantially throughout its history through mutually beneficial combinations with other firms, enhancing its thoughtful outcome-driven approach to cultural resource management.

PaleoWest (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2008, SEAS provides a wide variety of consulting services to help clients understand and mitigate the impact of construction and other land development projects on cultural resources. SEAS serves customers across federal and state land management, renewables, roads and bridges, public utilities, and other sectors. SEAS' founding partners, Doug and Cynthia Loebig will remain with the company during the transitional period and SEAS' valued staff will continue to serve their client's needs throughout the Four Corners region.

According to PaleoWest's CEO Shawn Fehrenbach, "SEAS brings us an outstanding team of professional researchers and consultants, among the most respected in the Four Corners. SEAS' expertise paired with PaleoWest's deep well of resources ensures that clients, regulators, and tribes will receive service, timeliness, and work-product quality the likes of which the region has never before enjoyed."

With the addition of SEAS, PaleoWest is poised to continue its leadership role in the cultural resources management and consulting industry. The acquisition enhances PaleoWest's ability to simplify land development across federal, state, and local levels, while providing data that drives decision making. Improving the firm's ability to be a thoughtful partner with its clients regardless of location. PaleoWest is committed to providing the best possible services to its clients, and this acquisition is just the latest example of its commitment to growth and innovation.

Adding to this, Andrew Weir, President and former owner of Commonwealth Heritage Group says, "SEAS brings a diverse set of clients and employees to our rapidly growing company. Their excellent reputation and high standard of work is distinctly in alignment with the vision and values of PaleoWest."

About PaleoWest

Founded in 2006, PaleoWest works on behalf of clients in the public and private sectors who need their projects guided through the regulatory challenges posed by prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, and paleontological resources. The firm was founded on the principle of providing the very best consultants to our clients. PaleoWest places emphasis on supporting clients' needs, fostering new technologies that advance our industry while better protecting its fragile resources, and promoting professional development within the framework of innovation and forward thinking. We pride ourselves on being the most innovative team of problem-solvers in the business, leading to better products and more efficient services.

For more information about PaleoWest and its services, please visit www.paleowest.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PaleoWest, LLC