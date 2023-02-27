UnYoung Botelho Joins Assurity as Vice President, National Accounts

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnYoung Botelho has joined Assurity as its new Vice President of National Accounts. In this new role, Botelho will focus on developing and maintaining relationships with large national distributors for Assurity's individual life and supplemental health products.

Botelho comes to Assurity with more than 20 years of industry experience. During this time, she managed and grew national accounts for an array of large life insurance carriers including Global Atlantic Financial Group, Principal Financial Group and John Hancock.

"There's a great opportunity for both Assurity and our large distributors to grow together, and I'm eager to leverage my skills to make it happen," says Botelho. "It was important for me to join an organization that prioritizes these relationships."

Botelho studied Business Administration at the University of Massachusetts, and is a champion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and representation throughout the workplace. She is co-president of the Asian Business Network.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

