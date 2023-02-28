At APEC 2023, AmberSemi to Showcase Breakthrough, Patented, Solid-State Technologies, Introducing a New Standard in Power Management & Sensing

AmberSemi will both exhibit and lead a conference-wide seminar on its disruptive technologies in power management and sensing, enabling the digital control of electricity in silicon chips

DUBLIN, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company and leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct digital management of electricity in silicon chip architecture, is participating broadly in APEC 2023, the leading conference for power electronics professionals. At APEC 2023, AmberSemi will demonstrate the new standard in power management and sensing in prototype applications, including solid-state programmable circuit breakers, lighting, motor control, smart outlets, and more, all powered by its breakthrough, patented solid-state architecture. In addition to showcasing its breakthrough technologies at Booth #131, AmberSemi's CEO, Thar Casey, will lead an education seminar titled "AC Direct Digitization of Electricity – The NEW Emerging Solid-State Standard for Power Management." Those interested in attending Thar's seminar, which will be held on Tuesday, 3/21 from 3:45 to 4:15pm in Session Room W203A, can register at APEC-Conf.org .

AmberSemi's CEO, Thar Casey, will lead an education seminar at APEC titled “AC Direct Digitization of Electricity – The NEW Emerging Solid-State Standard for Power Management.” Those interested in attending Thar’s seminar, which will be held on Tuesday, 3/21 from 3:45 to 4:15pm in Session Room W203A, can register at APEC-Conf.org. (PRNewswire)

Amber Semiconductor, Inc. is participating broadly in APEC 2023, the leading conference for power electronics profession

AmberSemi's three core, patented technologies are each rooted in the discovery of a novel way the physics of electricity can be controlled, digitally, in silicon chips. These breakthroughs include: the Amber Programmable AC Switch Controller™ (which enables arc-free switching thousands of times faster than today's standard technologies), the AC Direct DC Enabler™ (which offers DC extraction directly from AC mains without the use of rectifier bridges, filtering, and transformers), and AC Direct Sensing (for continuous awareness of the state of electricity). AmberSemi's disruptive breakthroughs are leading the charge towards a second electrical revolution that will upgrade the outdated, 1950's-era "old tech" electromechanical-based endpoints in every electrical product and building on earth to become smarter, safer, and smaller.

"We're excited to participate in APEC 2023, as it offers the opportunity to not only introduce our technologies to the broader power electronics industry, but to physically demonstrate its value in an array of electrical products prototypes and operating scenarios," said Thar Casey, CEO at Amber Semiconductor, Inc. "A solid-state upgrade of building electrical technology through AmberSemi's patented breakthroughs in power architecture represents a global commercial opportunity that we feel is bigger than the transition to solid-state TVs or smartphones and can immediately solve major life safety and costly industry problems. We're on the cusp of productization as we speak, and we anticipate that 2023 will be a pivotal year for AmberSemi as we build upon our current industry partnerships and forge new alignments with some of the power electronics industry's most impactful companies."

The integration of AmberSemi's three breakthroughs into silicon chipsets will deliver more modern, dynamic, and universal power solutions for electrical products, increasing the performance capabilities and the feature potential of electrical products like solid-state circuit breakers, motors, outlets, light switches, and many more, as well as semiconductor solutions like microcontrollers, wireless radios, and sensors. At the AmberSemi booth, the company will demonstrate its technologies in in discrete board solid-state architecture showing both DC power delivery to lighting, motor controls and other load-types, as well as proto-type AmberSemi powered electrical products. The company will specifically demonstrate an AmberSemi-powered solid state smart retrofit circuit breaker that will enable programmability, wireless connectivity, trip information, wireless notifications, energy metering, wireless reset on/off and arc-free switching. In addition, the company will demonstrate AmberSemi-powered smart outlets and dimmer switches showcasing how its power architecture can facilitate up to 10 functions in a single standard gang box footprint, including: manual on/off, wireless on/off, temperature sensing, humidity sensing, power metering, manual dimming, wireless dimming, indoor air quality, dangerous gas detection, and motion detection.

AmberSemi's technologies are transformative for both electrical products companies, as well as semiconductor companies, enabling a next generation of solid-state architecture and powering the opportunity for major feature enhancements and value adds to end products. The advantages include enabling smaller form factor 'slimline' products for easier installation, as well as delivering dynamic, programmable power that enables more flexible configurations, and offers global compatibility. In addition, AmberSemi technologies enable the opportunity for more robust product feature-sets (for example, five to ten times current product feature scope across a range of categories) in standard, universal form factors like single gang boxes or circuit breaker panels. With the siliconization process already underway for key technologies and product application engines, AmberSemi expects the product integration process to begin with key partners later in 2023 and resulting in end-products likely in-market, powered by AmberSemi silicon chip architecture, as early as 2024.

AmberSemi's presence at APEC 2023 is the latest step in commercial acceleration for the company, arriving on the heels of a transformative 2022 and a Q1 packed with positive momentum to-date. Over the last year, AmberSemi received unanimous admission to NEMA (the National Electrical Manufacturers Association), a leading force in the electro industry, and was selected to Fast Company's prestigious list of the Next Big Things in Tech for 2022. Most recently, AmberSemi was also chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Edison Awards. The company completed full technical evaluations of core technologies with more than a dozen other current and potentially new partners throughout North America and Europe, validating not just the core technologies viability but its disruptive commercialization potential. Once the shift to solid-state electrical control is achieved, the possibilities of further innovation with this architecture are endless.

About Amber Semiconductor, Inc.

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company and a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances worldwide. With 36 patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, product applications and by product data analytics, its technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable silicon architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com .

Media Contact

Ruben Marinbach

GreenRoom Agency

Account Director

ruben.m@grnrm.com

646-285-8375

AmberSemi is a leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct digital management of electricity in silicon chip architecture. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmberSemi