Avantor® to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Thomas Szlosek , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors conference in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, March 6 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time .

Michael Stubblefield , President & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care conference in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time .

To hear live audio webcasts of these upcoming sessions, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

