NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), and its subsidiary VIA Motors, a U.S. based all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, will jointly exhibit at booth #5809 the NTEA's Work Truck Week 2023.

A Better EV for fleet operators: Ideanomics, VIA Motors bring the pioneering VTRUX® platform to Work Truck Week

The Ideanomics and VIA booth will introduce the VTRUX® class 3 electric work truck, featuring a Knapheide stake body. Visitors can also schedule a VIA ride and drive.

Additionally, VIA Motors is partnering with Morgan Olson to showcase their Class 2B Proxima with a VIA Skateboard. This vehicle is being developed in collaboration with EAVX, a business unit of the JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO).

During a press event set for March 9 at 2 p.m., Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO, and Bob Purcell, VIA Motors CEO, will share important updates on the VIA product line, Ideanomics's portfolio of charging solutions and Ideanomics's collaboration with Google Cloud to develop a better digital fleet management solution.

Bob Purcell will talk about VDRIVE™, VIA's skateboard platform, and VTRUX®, VIA's flexible electric work truck and chassis. Representatives from Pegasus and EAVX have been invited to share their experience with VIA's product.

Alf Poor will explain how Ideanomics's portfolio of cutting-edge charging solutions are designed to unleash the full potential of VIA (or any) electric work truck.

Containerized charging : a 20-foot shipping container that can charge up to 20 vehicles with up to 700 kilowatts per vehicle.

ChargeBIG : A smart system can efficiently charge 36 vehicles at once – way more than any competing product. And it can scale quickly.

WAVE wireless charging : A proven technology that provides opportunity charging, extending vehicle range. It is powering EV operations at Universal Studios Hollywood and America's largest electric bus fleet, and is being deployed by a leading e-commerce company.

He will also talk about how these charging solutions can be deployed faster and cheaper with Ideanomics's "as a Service" financing model.

With more than 2 million lines of code already developed, Alf Poor will also provide a first look at Ideanomics's new digital platform. The system will give fleet operators clear line of sight into the performance of all their EVs and charging solutions in real-time - no matter the make or model. This is a first for the industry.

Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably all in one place.

