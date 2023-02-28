BLAZE Cannabis Retail Software Announces Launch of E-Commerce Solution, BLAZE ECOM™

BLAZE ECOM empowers retailers with control over their websites, data ownership, and allows customers to prepay online or via native mobile apps

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale platform for cannabis retailers and delivery services, today announced the launch of BLAZE ECOM™, a new e-commerce product that combines the best of BLAZE's software with technology provided by Tymber, BLAZE's most recent acquisition. BLAZE ECOM allows retail partners to take a leap forward by providing their customers with the option to prepay for online orders and choose between pickup or delivery.

"This is great news for our clients, as offering a prepayment option has been shown to increase basket size by as much as 35%," said BLAZE CEO and Co-Founder Chris Violas. "In addition to the prepayment access, dispensaries can now benefit from a superior SEO environment, enjoy access to easy-to-use themes for their websites and introduce an app to their customers that is proven to increase customer interest and sales. With BLAZE ECOM, our retail partners will attract more customers, keep them engaged and build loyalty."

BLAZE ECOM is a native e-commerce technology that indexes retailer product menus, improving retail sites' SEO and driving more organic traffic. BLAZE ECOM also provides enhanced store branding and advertising opportunities while offering retailers the ability to set up their own e-commerce mobile applications at no additional cost, allowing for marketing via push notifications that typically prompt higher conversion rates.

"Our teams are moving quickly to capitalize on the synergies created by the January 2023 acquisition of Tymber," said Tymber co-founder Scott Roehrick, now BLAZE VP of E-Commerce. "BLAZE ECOM offers a best-in-class e-commerce solution allowing cannabis retailers to get everything under one roof: better pricing, better support, streamlined onboarding and holistic CRM."

