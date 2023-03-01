LEADING BEST-FOR-YOU SNACK BRAND, CHOMPS, RELEASES TWO NEW MEAT SNACK FLAVORS: TACO BEEF AND HABANERO BEEF

Chomps' Newest Flavors are Available Exclusively Online To Purchase Now

NAPLES, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --.Fastest-growing U.S. natural meat snack brand, Chomps , announces today the launch of two new flavor innovations: Taco Beef and Habanero Beef. These flavors were highly requested by the brand's loyal consumers, and join its line of existing meat snacks available for purchase exclusively online through Amazon and on chomps.com.

Providing healthy snacking enthusiasts with a high-quality grab-n-go bite that packs a flavor punch, Chomps' new Habanero Beef stick cranks up the heat with habanero peppers, red pepper, and coriander, making it Chomps' spiciest flavor yet. Taco Beef spotlights the beloved flavors of a taco in a portable and mess-free format, with each bite delivering a zesty kick including notes of paprika, cumin, and chili powder. The new sticks pack 10g of protein, only 100 calories, and zero sugar. They have beef collagen casings and consist of only grass-fed and finished beef with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps Taco Beef and Habanero Beef sticks will be sold online at $24 for a 10-count box or $50 for a 24-count box.

"We started Chomps to provide delicious, sustainably sourced snacks that fill you up and actually taste good," said Chomps CEO, Pete Maldonado. "We'll never stop innovating to give our customers what they are craving, and we created Taco Beef and Habanero Beef to do just that."

The launch of Habanero Beef and Taco Beef comes on the heels of Chomps' appointment of Elizabeth Carter as president and chief operations officer earlier this year. With extensive experience as a senior executive in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Carter now leads the brand and marketing strategy, which includes overseeing new innovation and retail expansion.

Chomps Taco Beef and Habanero Beef flavors are available for purchase now through Amazon and online at www.chomps.com . Additional Chomps sticks include Original Beef, Jalapeño Beef, Sea Salt Beef, Italian Style Beef, Original Turkey, Pepperoni Turkey, Jalapeño Turkey, and Salt and Pepper Venison. Chomps' snacks are high-quality, lean protein with low-to-no carbs, no added sugar or harmful ingredients, and are free from the top nine food allergens. All Chomps' farmers raise animals humanely and in facilities regularly audited to certify all animal welfare guidelines. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com .

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins, and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps' meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

