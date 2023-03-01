New Product Launch - Ciarra HOOD TO GO Portable Range Hood

HAMBURG, Germany, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciarra, a well-known professional kitchen appliances brand of innovative kitchen appliances, recently announced the launch of its latest product - the Ciarra HOOD TO GO portable range hood. This product is designed to cater to the needs of those who love to cook and gather at home with friends. The HOOD TO GO is a mini but mighty kitchen appliance that is always good to go.

The HOOD TO GO is perfect for individuals who love to cook on the go, whether it's in their living room, event room, RV, camper, or any other place. Its easy-to-carry and store design makes it a great gift for anyone who loves to cook. The compact size of the HOOD TO GO does not compromise on its performance, as it is equipped with a high-efficient motor that provides strong suction power. This motor effectively drives the suction mechanism to remove odors in cooking environments.

In addition to its strong suction power, the HOOD TO GO operates with low noise levels, making it an ideal choice for those who value a quiet kitchen environment. The energy-efficient motor ensures strong airflow with a low noise level of only 6.5 sones, and the two-speed levels can be easily adjusted with just a touch of the finger. This feature allows the user to regulate the speed of the hood to suit their cooking needs.

The HOOD TO GO also features a triple filtration system that ensures that all cooking odors are effectively removed from the kitchen. All cooking odors are passed through three different filters that extract grease particles from the cooking vapors, reducing the intensity of lingering odors and leaving the user with clean air. The hood utilizes three layers of filtration to ensure clean air while cooking. These layers have 3 different filters which do various jobs including a polymer filter for separation, an aluminum filter for filtration, also a carbon filter for purification. To top it off, changing filters is easy thanks to the magnetically attached filter holders.

The HOOD TO GO is also easy to clean and maintain. Its dishwasher-safe polymer and aluminum filters make cleaning a breeze, and the hood also features a large capacity oil collecting cup for easy disposal of grease. The recycled ABS material used to manufacture the hood is durable and easy to wipe off, ensuring that it remains in great condition for a long time.

Ciarra received a positive response to the HOOD TO GO portable range hood at the IBS Exhibition in Las Vegas. Customers showed interest in its strong suction power and compact size, and appreciated the fact that they could take it with them on RV trips or camping trips and cook anywhere, anytime without worrying about cooking smells. The company is looking forward to showcasing its latest product at the IHA Exhibition in March and introducing it to the world.

For more information on the Ciarra HOOD TO GO range hood, interested parties can visit the company's website at www.ciarraappliances.com or contact info@ciarraappliances.com. With its innovative design, strong suction power, and low noise operation, the HOOD TO GO is a must-have for anyone who loves to cook and values a clean and odor-free kitchen environment.

