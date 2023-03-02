7-Eleven, Inc. Makes Saving on Pizza Easy as Pie This Pi Day

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can enjoy any large pizza for just $3.14

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 14, the annual day celebrating the mathematical constant π, is right around the corner and that can only mean one thing: 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back its popular Pi Day deal. The world's largest convenience retailer is inviting 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members to get a slice of the action by enjoying any whole pizza for just $3.14 – that's a lot of pizza for a little dough!* This exciting offer is only available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® locations on Tuesday, March 14. Or take advantage of this deal early via the 7NOW® Delivery app beginning Monday, March 13!**

The best part of Pi Day at 7-Eleven? There's something for everyone. Customers can enjoy staples like Cheese and Pepperoni or try the savory Extreme Meat pizza topped with Chicago-style sausage, beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. For those looking to indulge in pizza all hours of the day, the Breakfast pizza features 7-Eleven's signature crust topped with gravy, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and savory breakfast sausage.***

"Pi Day is a beloved tradition at 7-Eleven because pizza brings people together – and we love giving our customers the chance to enjoy delicious varieties of pizza at a great value," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. "No matter how you slice it, $3.14 for a pizza pie always adds up."

And whether this deal is purchased in-store or via 7NOW Delivery, customers are invited to give back by rounding up their purchase at checkout or donating $1 to help support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® member hospitals. From now until April 11, funds raised through this campaign will help advance pediatric healthcare by providing critical lifesaving equipment and much needed resources to treat children throughout the communities 7-Eleven serves.

The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*In-Store Pizza Offer: Valid 3/14/23. Must be a registered 7Rewards® member. Limit 2 per customer. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Delivery Pizza Offer: Valid 03/13/2023 and 03/14/23 only. Limit 2 per order. Consumer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

***Extreme Meat and Breakfast pizza available at select stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

