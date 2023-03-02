HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED BOLÍVAR NEW GOLD MEDAL AT THE MID-WEEK EVENING OF THE HABANO FESTIVAL

- Bolívar New Gold Medal is presented in a special box of 10 Habanos, which will be available exclusively at La Casa del Habano's franchise network

- The evening also paid tribute to the successful La Casa del Habano franchise network, which already has 157 establishments worldwide and is a benchmark in terms of specialized sales for Habano lovers

HAVANA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The El Laguito Protocol Room held a cocktail party yesterday that marked the halfway point of this edition of the Festival and left no one indifferent. The evening welcomed around 700 guests and paid tribute to one of Habanos, S.A.'s most emblematic brands: Bolívar, with more than 120 years of history. The brand's name is a tribute to Venezuelan leader Simón Bolívar, Liberator of much of South America and one of the great figures of the 19th century.

Bolívar New Gold Medal (PRNewswire)

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Bolivar New Gold Medal vitola (48 ring gauge x 165 mm length), which comes in a special box of 10 Habanos. The vitola is launched exclusively for sale at La Casa del Habano franchise network, a project that began in 1990 with the aim of offering exclusivity, the best service and product experience to all Habano lovers and that currently has 157 establishments around the world.

In the words of José María López Inchaurbe, Habanos' Vice President of Development, "A night as special as this is the perfect setting to pay tribute to one of our most historic brands, produced entirely by hand and with long filler, and with 121 years of history: our Bolívar brand. I would also like to thank and acknowledge all the work and effort of all the Franchisees, Distributors and the Management of Casa del Habano for exceeding all expectations, even in the midst of the uncertainty of the pandemic."

New Gold Medal brings back a vitola that dates back to the 1960s, 50% wrapped in gold foil, which is also among the most famous collectible Habanos. Its earthy flavor is unmatched by any other and it can keep its characteristic taste for decades. La Casa del Habano was the other protagonist of the evening. This network of specialized stores was created with the aim of showcasing the product for consumers in an exclusive environment, in optimal conditions of preservation and presentation of the product, and it is always the best place to find specialized advice on the purchase of Habanos.

The celebration also included a bartender show and a Flyboard performance, as well as live Cuban and Afro-Cuban music concerts by Brenda Navarrete, Trio Jazz Oliver Valdez, Jóvenes clásicos del Son and Maria Victoria. The closing concert was offered by Arnaldo y su Talismán.

