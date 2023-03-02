IGT and Ruby Seven Studios Announce Content Agreement

Ruby Seven's game portfolio will expand to include player-favorite IGT themes

LONDON and RENO, Nev., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) and Ruby Seven Studios announced an agreement today that will expand Ruby Seven's extensive content library to include some of IGT's most popular games across Ruby Seven's suite of social casino applications. IGT will provide Ruby Seven players with well-known casino games such as the Wheel of Fortune Slots, Top Dollar™ Premium, Wolf Run™ Eclipse, and many more player favorites.

"We are excited to expand the Ruby Seven Studios content portfolio with a great selection of IGT games," said Michael Carpenter, Ruby Seven Studios Founder and CEO. "This IGT content includes some of the biggest and most popular names in slots, and now our partners will be able to offer it to players in their favorite social casinos."

"IGT is very pleased to establish this relationship with Ruby Seven Studios as we expand the offering of our proven land-based and online casino gaming content in the social casino space," said Jennifer Fales, IGT VP Global Licensing and Social Casino Gaming. "We're providing Ruby Seven Studios with content that players know and love, and the tribal casinos who have partnerships with Ruby Seven Studios have experienced great success with the land-based versions of these games."

To learn more about Ruby Seven's offerings, download and play today via the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Ruby Seven Studios

Ruby Seven Studios is a top-ranking social casino gaming company based in Nevada and Kochi, India. Our mission is to bridge the gap between land-based casinos, online casinos and social casino gaming apps through strategic partnerships with land-based casinos, which currently include Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Delaware North Gaming, Affinity Interactive, Fantasy Springs, Chumash Casino Resort, Prairie Band, Lake of the Torches Casino, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. With more than 150 employees worldwide, Ruby Seven Studios has created more than 20 titles for the Apple, GooglePlay, Amazon Kindle, Facebook, and web platforms. To learn more about Ruby Seven Studios, please visit www.rubyseven.com.

