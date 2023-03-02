Kennametal's Ariel Shasko recognized by the Manufacturing Institute, Receives Emerging Leader award as part of 2023 Women MAKE Awards

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that Ariel Shasko, Deployment Manager, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering has been named a

2023 Women MAKE Awards Emerging Leader by The Manufacturing Institute. This award celebrates women professionals under 30 years of age who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers.

Shasko is among 30 honorees from companies of all sizes and sectors to receive this honor and joins a group of 14 other Kennametal women who received a MAKE Award (previously known as STEP Ahead Awards) in prior years.

"We congratulate Ariel for receiving this outstanding honor," said Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi. "She is helping Kennametal's transformation through not only her work but her mentorship and commitment to our communities, and we are thankful for her leadership and contributions to the company."

Shasko leads an engineering team in deploying Industry 4.0 capabilities across Kennametal's North American manufacturing facilities supporting strategic performance improvements in efficiency, scrap reduction and reduced downtime.

She also serves as a mentor to female EMERGE participants – Kennametal's early-career rotational leadership development program – and regularly partners with university students in support of career development opportunities.

On April 20, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader's story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com . Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.