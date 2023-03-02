Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings, Announces Wind-Down of Canadian Business

Sales and earnings in line with updated fiscal 2022 outlook

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $119 million, or $0.74 per diluted share ("EPS"), and earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of $187 million, or 4.5 percent of sales, for the quarter ended January 28, 2023.

For the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, net earnings were $245 million and diluted EPS was $1.51, with EBIT of $465 million, or 3.1 percent of sales. Excluding a gain on the sale of the Company's interest in a corporate office building, Trunk Club wind-down costs and a supply chain technology and related asset impairment charge, all of which were reported in the first three quarters, adjusted EBIT was $502 million, or 3.3 percent of sales, and adjusted EPS was $1.69 for fiscal 2022.1

For the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023, net sales decreased 4.1 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2021 and gross merchandise value ("GMV") decreased 4.2 percent. Nordstrom banner net sales decreased 2.4 percent and GMV decreased 2.5 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 8.1 percent.

"We took decisive actions to right-size our inventory as we entered the new year, positioning us for greater agility amidst continuing macroeconomic uncertainty. We also made the difficult decision to wind down operations in our Canadian business. This will enable us to simplify our operations and further increase our focus on driving long-term profitable growth in our core U.S. business," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "As we enter fiscal 2023, we are focused on enhancing the customer experience, improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing inventory productivity and continuing to advance our supply chain optimization initiatives. We remain confident in the strength of our brands and our ability to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

In the fourth quarter, men's apparel had the strongest growth versus 2021. For fiscal 2022, men's apparel, shoes and women's apparel had the strongest growth versus 2021.

"While the incremental markdowns in the second half impacted our margins, we are better positioned for a stronger 2023. Our actions have given us increased flexibility to react more quickly to changing customer demand and provide the newness and fashion our customers love," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "We want to thank our teams for all their hard work helping our customers feel good and look their best."

As previously announced on February 28, 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2023, payable on March 29, 2023. During fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 2.8 million shares of its common stock for $62 million under its existing $500 million share repurchase program. A total capacity of $438 million remains available under this share repurchase authorization.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 SUMMARY

Total Company net sales in the fourth quarter decreased 4.1 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. Full-year revenue for fiscal 2022, including retail sales and credit card revenues, increased 5.0 percent compared with fiscal 2021. GMV decreased 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter and increased 5.0 percent in fiscal 2022 when compared with the same periods in 2021.

For the Nordstrom banner, net sales in the fourth quarter decreased 2.4 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. GMV decreased 2.5 percent and increased 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal year, respectively, when compared with the same periods in 2021.

For the Nordstrom Rack banner, net sales decreased 8.1 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. Eliminating store fulfillment for Nordstrom Rack digital orders in the third quarter negatively impacted fourth quarter Rack banner net sales by approximately 500 basis points.

Digital sales in the fourth quarter decreased 13.1 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. Eliminating store fulfillment for Nordstrom Rack digital orders in the third quarter and sunsetting Trunk Club earlier in fiscal 2022 negatively impacted fourth quarter digital sales by approximately 500 basis points. Digital sales represented 40 percent of total sales during the quarter and 38 percent of sales for the fiscal year.

Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 33.2 percent decreased 525 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2021 primarily due to higher markdown rates, as the Company prioritized rightsizing inventory levels in a highly promotional environment.

Ending inventory decreased 15.2 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, versus a 4.1 percent decrease in sales.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, as a percentage of net sales, of 31.5 percent decreased 240 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, primarily due to supply chain expense efficiencies.

EBIT was $187 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $299 million during the same period in fiscal 2021, primarily due to higher markdowns, partially offset by supply chain expense efficiencies. EBIT was $465 million for fiscal 2022, and adjusted EBIT of $502 million excluded a gain on the sale of the Company's interest in a corporate office building, wind-down costs related to Trunk Club and a supply chain technology and related asset impairment charge, all of which were reported in the first three quarters. 2 EBIT margin was 4.5 percent of sales for the quarter, which was 235 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2021. EBIT margin and adjusted EBIT margin for the fiscal year were 3.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. 2

Interest expense, net, of $27 million decreased from $33 million during the same period in fiscal 2021, due to higher interest income and reduced credit facility borrowings.

Income tax expense during the fourth quarter was $41 million , or 25.2 percent of pretax earnings, compared with $66 million , or 24.8 percent of pretax earnings, in the same period of fiscal 2021. The full-year income tax rate was 27.2 percent.

The Company ended the year with $1.5 billion in available liquidity, including $687 million in cash and the full $800 million available on its revolving line of credit, and a leverage ratio of 3.1 times.

STORES UPDATE

During fiscal 2022, the Company opened three stores:

City

Location

Square Footage (000s)

Timing of

Opening ASOS | Nordstrom











Los Angeles, CA

The Grove

30

May 20, 2022 Nordstrom Rack











Phoenix, AZ

Desert Ridge Marketplace

24

October 27, 2022 Riverside, CA

Canyon Springs Marketplace

30

October 27, 2022

The Company has also announced plans to open or relocate the following stores:

City

Location

Square Footage (000s)

Timing of

Opening Nordstrom Rack











Birmingham, AL

The Summit (relocation from River Ridge)

27

Spring 2023 Los Angeles, CA

NOHO West

26

Spring 2023 Chattanooga, TN

The Terrace at Hamilton Place

24

Spring 2023 Wichita, KS

Bradley Fair

28

Spring 2023 Delray Beach, FL

Delray Place

26

Spring 2023 Clovis, CA

Clovis Crossing

31

Spring 2023 San Clemente, CA

San Clemente Plaza

32

Spring 2023 Las Vegas, NV

Best in the West

31

Spring 2023 Union Gap, WA

Valley Mall

28

Fall 2023 Olympia, WA

Cooper Point Marketplace

32

Fall 2023 Salem, OR

Willamette Town Center

25

Fall 2023 Anaheim Hills, CA

Anaheim Hills Festival

24

Fall 2023 Overland Park, KS

Overland Crossing

27

Fall 2023 San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO Promenade

24

Fall 2023 Allen, TX

The Village at Allen

29

Fall 2023 Visalia, CA

Sequoia Mall

29

Fall 2023 Pinole, CA

Pinole Vista Crossing

23

Fall 2023 Denton, TX

Denton Crossing

25

Fall 2023 Aurora, CO

Southlands

30

Fall 2023 Kennesaw, GA

Barrett Place

25

Spring 2024

The Company had the following store counts as of quarter-end:



January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 Nordstrom





Nordstrom – U.S. 94

94 Nordstrom – Canada 6

6 Nordstrom Local service hubs 7

7 ASOS | Nordstrom 1

— Nordstrom Rack





Nordstrom Rack – U.S. 241

240 Nordstrom Rack – Canada 7

7 Last Chance clearance stores 2

2 Total 358

356

Gross store square footage 27,571,000

27,555,000

During the fourth quarter, the Company closed one Nordstrom Rack store.

NORDSTROM WINDS DOWN CANADIAN OPERATIONS

As part of its initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth and enhance shareholder value, and after careful consideration of all reasonably available options, the Company also announced today it has decided to discontinue support for Nordstrom Canada's business operations.3

"We regularly review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are set up for success," said Erik Nordstrom. "We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business. We want to thank our team for their performance and dedication in serving customers in Canada. This decision will simplify our structure, intensify focus on our growth and profitability goals and position us to create greater value for our shareholders."

Accordingly, Nordstrom Canada has commenced a wind-down of its operations, obtaining an Initial Order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") earlier today to facilitate the wind-down in an orderly fashion.

Nordstrom Canada intends to wind down its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores across Canada, with the help of a third-party liquidator, and its Canadian e-commerce platform. The e-commerce platform will cease operations on March 2, 2023. The in-store wind-down is anticipated to be completed by late June 2023.

The Company expects that Nordstrom Canada will be deconsolidated from the Company's financial statements as of the date of the CCAA filing. The Company expects to report approximately $300 million to $350 million of pre-tax charges related to the wind-down in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, driven primarily by the write-down of the Company's investment in Nordstrom Canada. The wind-down is expected to result in an approximately $400 million decline in total Company net sales and a $35 million improvement in total Company EBIT in fiscal 2023, relative to fiscal 2022, excluding the aforementioned charges associated with the wind-down.

Nordstrom Canada operates six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as the Nordstrom.ca website, and employs approximately 2,500 people.

FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

The Company is providing the following financial outlook for fiscal 2023, which includes a 53rd week. The Company's outlook also includes the anticipated impact of the wind-down of Canadian operations:

Revenue decline, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 4.0 to 6.0 percent versus fiscal 2022, including an approximately 250 basis point negative impact from the wind-down of Canadian operations and an approximately 130 basis point positive impact from the 53rd week

EBIT margin (including the negative impact of charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of 1.2 to 2.1 percent of sales

Adjusted EBIT margin (excluding charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of 3.7 to 4.2 percent of sales 4

Income tax rate of approximately 32 percent, including an approximately 500 basis point unfavorable impact from the one-time Canada charges

EPS (including the negative impact of charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of $0.20 to $0.80 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any

Adjusted EPS (excluding charges related to the wind-down of Canadian operations) of $1.80 to $2.20 , excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any4

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest "forward-looking" information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. The words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should," "targets," "anticipates," "assumptions," "plans," "expects" or "expectations," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "guidance" and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All statements contained or incorporated in this press release or in any other public statements that address such future events or expectations are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, its Form 10-Qs for the fiscal quarters ended April 30, 2022, July 30, 2022 and October 29, 2022, and our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, to be filed with the SEC on or about March 10, 2023. In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this release may be impacted by the actual outcome of events or occurrences related to the wind-down of business operations in Canada. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. In addition, the actual timing, price, manner and amounts of future share repurchases, if any, will be subject to the discretion of our board of directors, contractual commitments, market and economic conditions and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules.















1Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 2Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 3Nordstrom Canada is comprised of Nordstrom Canada Retail, Inc., Nordstrom Canada Holdings, LLC and Nordstrom Canada Holdings II, LLC. 4Adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook - Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EPS" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations.

NORDSTROM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net sales $4,200 $4,382

$15,092 $14,402 Credit card revenues, net 119 104

438 387 Total revenues 4,319 4,486

15,530 14,789 Cost of sales and related buying and occupancy costs (2,807) (2,699)

(10,019) (9,344) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,325) (1,488)

(5,046) (4,953) Earnings before interest and income taxes 187 299

465 492 Interest expense, net (27) (33)

(128) (246) Earnings before income taxes 160 266

337 246 Income tax expense (41) (66)

(92) (68) Net earnings $119 $200

$245 $178











Earnings per share:









Basic $0.75 $1.26

$1.53 $1.12 Diluted $0.74 $1.23

$1.51 $1.10











Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic 160.1 159.5

160.1 159.0 Diluted 161.6 162.4

162.1 162.5











Percent of net sales:









Gross profit 33.2 % 38.4 %

33.6 % 35.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 31.5 % 34.0 %

33.4 % 34.4 % Earnings before interest and income taxes 4.5 % 6.8 %

3.1 % 3.4 %

NORDSTROM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited; amounts in millions)



January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $687 $322 Accounts receivable, net 265 255 Merchandise inventories 1,941 2,289 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 316 306 Total current assets 3,209 3,172





Land, property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $8,289 and $7,737) 3,351 3,562 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,470 1,496 Goodwill 249 249 Other assets 466 390 Total assets $8,745 $8,869





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $1,238 $1,529 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 291 383 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 258 242 Other current liabilities 1,203 1,160 Total current liabilities 2,990 3,314





Long-term debt, net 2,856 2,853 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,526 1,556 Other liabilities 634 565





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, no par value: 1,000 shares authorized; 160.1 and 159.4 shares issued and outstanding 3,353 3,283 Accumulated deficit (2,588) (2,652) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26) (50) Total shareholders' equity 739 581 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $8,745 $8,869

NORDSTROM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; amounts in millions)



Year Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Operating Activities



Net earnings $245 $178 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization expenses 604 615 Asset impairment 80 — Right-of-use asset amortization 185 175 Deferred income taxes, net (83) (11) Stock-based compensation expense 59 79 Other, net (46) 81 Change in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 23 (10) Merchandise inventories 265 (383) Prepaid expenses and other assets (24) 542 Accounts payable (190) (400) Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits (94) 31 Other current liabilities 44 112 Lease liabilities (269) (284) Other liabilities 147 (20) Net cash provided by operating activities 946 705





Investing Activities



Capital expenditures (473) (506) Proceeds from the sale of assets and other, net 80 (15) Net cash used in investing activities (393) (521)





Financing Activities



Proceeds from revolving line of credit 100 400 Payments on revolving line of credit (100) (400) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 675 Principal payments on long-term borrowings — (1,100) Change in cash book overdrafts (14) (32) Cash dividends paid (119) — Payments for repurchase of common stock (62) — Proceeds from issuances under stock compensation plans 29 14 Tax withholding on share-based awards (16) (15) Make-whole premium payment and other, net (4) (86) Net cash used in financing activities (186) (544)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2) 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 365 (359) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 322 681 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $687 $322

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED EBIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN

AND ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES)

(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

The following are key financial metrics and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe they provide useful information for evaluating our core business performance, enable comparison of financial results across periods and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBIT as a percent of net sales ("adjusted EBIT margin") and adjusted EPS exclude certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA is net earnings. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EBIT margin is net earnings as a percent of net sales. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to adjusted EPS is earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net earnings, net earnings as a percent of net sales, operating cash flows, earnings per share, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures performed in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from other companies' financial measures and therefore may not be comparable to methods used by other companies. The following is a reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA and net earnings as a percent of net sales to adjusted EBIT margin:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net earnings $119 $200

$245 $178 Income tax expense 41 66

92 68 Interest expense, net 27 33

128 246 Earnings before interest and income taxes 187 299

465 492 Supply chain impairment — —

70 — Trunk Club wind-down costs — —

18 — Gain on sale of interest in a corporate office building — —

(51) — Adjusted EBIT 187 299

502 492 Depreciation and amortization expenses 151 138

604 615 Amortization of developer reimbursements (17) (19)

(72) (78) Adjusted EBITDA $321 $418

$1,034 $1,029











Net sales $4,200 $4,382

$15,092 $14,402 Net earnings as a % of net sales 2.8 % 4.6 %

1.6 % 1.2 % EBIT margin % 4.5 % 6.8 %

3.1 % 3.4 % Adjusted EBIT margin % 4.5 % 6.8 %

3.3 % 3.4 %

The following is a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to adjusted EPS:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Earnings per diluted share $0.74 $1.23

$1.51 $1.10 Supply chain impairment — —

0.44 — Trunk Club wind-down costs — —

0.11 — Gain on sale of interest in a corporate office building — —

(0.31) — Debt refinancing charges included within interest expense, net — —

— 0.54 Income tax impact on adjustments1 — —

(0.06) (0.13) Adjusted EPS $0.74 $1.23

$1.69 $1.51

1 The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate for the respective non-GAAP adjustment.

NORDSTROM, INC.

SUMMARY OF NET SALES

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Our Nordstrom brand includes Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom U.S. stores, Canada, which includes Nordstrom.ca, Nordstrom Canadian stores and Nordstrom Rack Canadian stores, Nordstrom Local, ASOS | Nordstrom and, prior to October 2022, TrunkClub.com. Our Nordstrom Rack brand includes NordstromRack.com, Nordstrom Rack U.S. stores and Last Chance clearance stores. The following table summarizes net sales for the quarter and year ended January 28, 2023, compared with the quarter and year ended January 29, 2022:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net sales:









Nordstrom $2,955 $3,027

$10,279 $9,640 Nordstrom Rack 1,245 1,355

4,813 4,762 Total net sales $4,200 $4,382

$15,092 $14,402











Net sales (decrease) increase:









Nordstrom (2.4 %) 23.3 %

6.6 % 37.8 % Nordstrom Rack (8.1 %) 23.5 %

1.1 % 41.7 % Total Company (4.1 %) 23.4 %

4.8 % 39.1 %











Digital sales as % of total net sales1 40 % 44 %

38 % 42 %

1 Sales conducted through a digital platform such as our websites or mobile apps. Digital sales may be self-guided by the customer, as in a traditional online order, or facilitated by a salesperson using a virtual styling or selling tool. Digital sales may be delivered to the customer or picked up in our Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores or Nordstrom Local service hubs. Digital sales also includes a reserve for estimated returns.

NORDSTROM, INC.

FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK - ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES)

(unaudited)

Our adjusted EBIT as a percent of net sales ("adjusted EBIT margin") and adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2023 excludes the impact from certain items that we do not consider representative of our core operating performance. These items include the wind-down of our Canadian operations in 2023.

The following is a reconciliation of expected net earnings as a percent of net sales to expected adjusted EBIT margin included within our Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook:



53 Weeks Ending February 3, 2024

Low

High Expected net earnings as a % of net sales 0.3 %

0.9 % Income tax expense 0.1 %

0.4 % Interest expense, net 0.8 %

0.8 % Expected EBIT as a % of net sales 1.2 %

2.1 %







Wind-down of Canadian operations 2.5 %

2.1 % Expected adjusted EBIT margin 3.7 %

4.2 %

The following is a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected adjusted EPS included within our Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook:



53 Weeks Ending February 3, 2024

Low

High Expected EPS $0.20

$0.80 Wind-down of Canadian operations 2.15

1.84 Income tax impact on adjustment (0.55)

(0.44) Expected adjusted EPS $1.80

$2.20

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL ("ADJUSTED ROIC" )

(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; dollar amounts in millions)

We believe that Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital we have invested in our business to generate returns over time. In addition, we have incorporated it in our executive incentive measures, and we believe it is an important indicator of shareholders' return over the long term.

Adjusted ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, return on assets, net earnings, total assets or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted ROIC is return on assets. The following shows the components to reconcile the return on assets calculation to Adjusted ROIC:



Four Quarters Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net earnings $245 $178 Income tax expense 92 68 Interest expense 138 247 Earnings before interest and income tax expense 475 493





Operating lease interest1 85 87 Adjusted net operating profit 560 580





Estimated income tax expense2 (152) (159) Adjusted net operating profit after tax $408 $421





Average total assets $9,069 $9,301 Average deferred property incentives in excess of ROU assets3 (197) (232) Average non-interest bearing current liabilities (3,185) (3,352) Average invested capital $5,687 $5,717





Return on assets 2.7 % 1.9 % Adjusted ROIC 7.2 % 7.4 %

1 Operating lease interest is a component of operating lease cost recorded in occupancy costs. We add back operating lease interest for purposes of calculating adjusted net operating profit for consistency with the treatment of interest expense on our debt. 2 Estimated income tax expense is calculated by multiplying the adjusted net operating profit by the effective tax rate for the trailing twelve month periods ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022. The effective tax rate is calculated by dividing income tax expense by earnings before income taxes for the same trailing twelve month periods. 3 For leases with property incentives that exceed the ROU assets, we reclassify the amount from assets to other current liabilities and other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. The current and non-current amounts are used to reduce average total assets above, as this better reflects how we manage our business.

NORDSTROM, INC.

ADJUSTED DEBT TO EBITDAR (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; dollar amounts in millions)

Adjusted debt to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent ("EBITDAR") is one of our key financial metrics and we believe that our debt levels are best analyzed using this measure, as it provides a reflection of our creditworthiness which could impact our credit ratings and borrowing costs. This metric is calculated in accordance with the updates in our new Revolver covenant and is a key component in assessing whether our revolving credit facility is secured or unsecured, as well as our ability to make dividend payments and share repurchases. Our goal is to manage debt levels to achieve and maintain investment-grade credit ratings while operating with an efficient capital structure.

Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, debt to net earnings, net earnings, debt or other GAAP financial measures. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR is debt to net earnings. The following shows the components to reconcile the debt to net earnings calculation to Adjusted debt to EBITDAR:



January 28, 2023 Debt $2,856 Operating lease liabilities 1,784 Adjusted debt $4,640



Four Quarters Ended January 28, 2023 Net earnings $245 Income tax expense 92 Interest expense, net 128 Earnings before interest and income taxes $465



Depreciation and amortization expenses 604 Operating lease cost1 280 Amortization of developer reimbursements2 72 Other Revolver covenant adjustments3 61 Adjusted EBITDAR $1,482



Debt to Net Earnings 11.6 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 3.1

1 Operating lease cost is fixed rent expense, including fixed comment area maintenance expense, net of developer reimbursement amortization. 2 Amortization of developer reimbursements is a non-cash reduction of operating lease cost and is therefore added back to operating lease cost for purposes of our Revolver covenant calculation. 3 Other adjusting items to reconcile net earnings to Adjusted EBITDAR as defined by our Revolver covenant include interest income, certain non-cash charges and other gains and losses where relevant. For the four quarters ended January 28, 2023, other Revolver covenant adjustments primarily included costs associated with a supply chain technology and related asset impairment and the wind-down of Trunk Club, partially offset by a gain on sale of the Company's interest in a corporate office building.

NORDSTROM, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)

(unaudited; amounts in millions)

Free Cash Flow is one of our key liquidity measures and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe it provides investors with a meaningful analysis of our ability to generate cash from our business.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating cash flows or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating a non-GAAP financial measure may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Year Ended

January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $946 $705 Capital expenditures (473) (506) Change in cash book overdrafts (14) (32) Free Cash Flow $459 $167

