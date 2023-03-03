Hover & Task Lead Decarbonization Breakthrough in the UK

Hover Energy & Task Contract Solutions partner to install Hover Wind-Powered Microgrid™ at HMS Eaglet in Liverpool as part of broader effort by the Ministry of Defence to decarbonize military bases.

LIVERPOOL, England, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HMS Eaglet has become the first building in the UK to install the global award-winning Hover Wind-Powered Microgrid™.

The Hover Wind-Powered Microgrid™ features a combination of proprietary wind power technology and solar energy generation, with a ground-breaking electronic control system for behind-the-meter power integration of multiple sources. As the original equipment manufacturer and the developer, Hover Energy, LLC ("Hover") designs, develops and deploys microgrids through direct equipment sales as well as power purchase and energy service agreements. Hover's exclusive UK partner, Task Contract Solutions, Ltd. ("Task"), completed the project for the MoD, and is working closely with Hover to deploy in many locations throughout the UK.

Chris Griffin, CEO and Co-Founder of Hover Energy observed, "Microgrids represent the pathway to global net zero. This is a monumental moment in the history of distributed generation, and the MoD is leading the way. To entrust this level of need to this groundbreaking technology is a major statement for all microgrids to come. We are confident and extremely encouraged to be stepping together into our future with excellent partners here in the UK."

Squadron Leader Mark Byrne said, "The installation of the Hover Energy wind turbine at HMS Eaglet in Liverpool is a very significant moment for us as it represents a step change in the evolution of our sustainability work in the North West. Having already pioneered the widespread introduction of solar power at nine of our sites across the region, including a 1 megawatt solar farm at Altcar Training Camp, we have moved further than any other comparable Ministry of Defence organisation. We have decarbonised a site in Cumbria as well as reduced its electricity consumption by 61% and we have taken a Royal Air Force Air Cadets location completely off-grid amongst other sustainability initiatives. The Hover Energy wind turbine brings together multiple technologies at this important Royal Navy headquarters building and we fully expect it to exceed our expectations, especially when future phases incorporate solar power and battery technology. Our forecasts show that the Hover Energy wind turbine will drive down our grid electricity consumption by a baseline of 63% which will save a significant amount of taxpayers' money. Although economic drivers in these challenging times are extremely important, we see energy security and resilience as being equally noteworthy. HMS Eaglet is a major hub for collaborative work with other agencies including 'blue light' and civic services. These are all factors that demand an assured level of energy supply, making the new system vital to the security of the site."

Ian MacVicar, Managing Director of Task Contract Solutions, added, "Installation of the UK's first Hover Energy 36kW wind unit is the final piece in Task Contract Solutions' decarbonisation project at the Royal Navy Regional Headquarters in Liverpool. With Task as Hover Energy's sole UK partner, it demonstrates that two companies with the same vision on carbon reduction can truly take facilities of any size off-grid by combining Hover wind, battery, and solar with low-carbon energy solutions."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Hover Energy is dedicated to transforming the way people think about power by accelerating the transition to renewables as the primary source of energy. With our groundbreaking technologies and partnerships, Hover designs, develops, and deploys microgrids that harness the power of nature to generate power where it's consumed. www.hoverenergy.com

