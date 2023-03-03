Introducing The Banyan Podcast: A Guide to Navigating Your Road to Recovery with Banyan Treatment Centers

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you looking for a reliable resource for all things addiction and recovery related to listen to? The Banyan Podcast, presented by Banyan Treatment Centers, is the answer you have been searching for. If you have taken an active role in bettering your life, no matter what stage of life you are in, this podcast is for you. The Banyan Treatment Center's podcast will discuss many topics like recovery, addiction, self-help, mental health and so much more. It will provide you with tools to succeed, ideas for recovering, and how-tos on creating a better life.

The Banyan Podcast (PRNewswire)

This behavioral health podcast is here to provide you with the tools and advice you need to take those first steps toward sobriety, speak to your loved one about their issue, educate yourself about mental health, and more. Guests include experts in addiction treatment and long-term recovery advocates. Each episode features interviews with successful recovery professionals and inspiring stories of hope and transformation. With this podcast, you'll get the latest research and resources to help you create an individualized plan for recovery that works for you. So, whether you're looking to start your journey or you're already on your path, The Banyan Podcast is here to help you on your journey to healing and recovery.

Topics Covered in the Podcast

The Banyan Podcast covers a wide range of topics and interviews such as planning for life after treatment, the effects of addiction on family members, treatment for eating disorders, destigmatizing mental illness, addiction in the military, finding a sober community, and more. With the variety of addiction and mental health-related topics, the Banyan Podcast implements personal testimonies that listeners can relate to and find encouragement.

Benefits of Listening to The Banyan Podcast

When listening to The Banyan Podcast you'll get a deeper understanding of addiction struggles and what leads so many to them. You'll also learn about the various recovery options available, to help identify what is the right option for everyone. With direct responses from top clinical professionals, we provide information about the latest research and resources to help you create an individualized plan for recovery that works for you. Another benefit of The Banyan Podcast is the advice given to help listeners maintain and build relationships in their personal lives. The best recovery is when people are actively supporting and helping each other through the recovery process, and listening to this podcast can introduce you to people who want the same things you do, so you can form friendships and relationships that are beneficial to both of you.

Expert Interviews

Each episode features interviews with successful recovery professionals who can help you create a path to sobriety. These experts include therapists, counselors, addiction treatment providers, and recovery advocates who share their insight and knowledge with you, while also helping you identify and navigate your own recovery journey. Celebrity guests include TV personalities such as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Brandon Novak, prominent sports and celebrity agent Darren Prince, and social media influencers and motivational speakers Jason Patton and Jenna Dillulio.

How to Subscribe to the Podcast

The Banyan Podcast is available for streaming on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also find it on Spotify, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and many other streaming platforms. To access the podcast on your smartphone, you'll want to search for "The Banyan Podcast" and then follow the instructions to subscribe. You can also access the podcast through the following links: Apple Podcasts - https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-addiction-recovery-podcast/id1281726561

Google Play Music - https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Im2-sq69rhktv5nbk5gjw4m5b4

Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-addiction-recovery-podcast

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/3JX9X7aLHqZqYqgqYxnxJ

Resources

The Banyan Podcast is hosted by Banyan Treatment Centers, one of the nation's leading behavioral health treatment providers. Banyan Centers' addiction treatment programs are designed to help people recover from addiction, mental health disorders, and transform their lives. Programs include residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient for substance use or mental illness. To learn more about Banyan Centers' treatment programs and other resources, visit https://www.banyancenters.com. To seek help for a substance use or mental health disorder, call (877) 836-7614 or fill out a contact form here. You can also email info@banyantreatment.com with questions about the treatment process.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Alyssa Shapper

National Director of Digital Marketing

Banyan Treatment Centers

Website: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

Email: ashapper@banyancenters.com

Telephone: (888) 230-3122

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banyan Treatment Centers