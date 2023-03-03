Leland Little to Hold Spring Collector Vehicles Auction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 15th, at 12:00pm (EDT) Leland Little Auctions will hold its Spring Collector Vehicles Auction, following a slate of auctions including their largest ever Rare Spirits Auction and their Signature Spring Auction.

The Spring Collector Vehicles Auction offers buyers an array of highly sought-after and rare vehicles. A top lot of note is a 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Dietrich Convertible Sedan painted in complementary shades of green. A prestigious and rare beauty such as this can typically only be found in museums or elite automotive collections. Leland Little will present this 1934 Packard to be judged at the Amelia Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, March 5th.

Other highlights include a 1968 Mercedes Benz 250SL, the beautiful styling of which earned it the nickname "Pagoda," and a classically beautiful 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera in Marina Blue. Both of these vehicles hail directly from a respected South Carolina collection.

Other highly collectible vehicles in this auction include a 1974 Ford Bronco in a fantastic shade of orange. If you are looking for a vibrant microcar community to match your rare and collectible car, consider the ever so efficiently designed, 1957 BMW Isetta Cabriolet. Despite its diminutive size, in the 1960s the Isetta was used to smuggle nine people, one at a time, from East Germany to West Germany.

