Nintex Names Amit Mathradas Chief Executive Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Amit Mathradas as Chief Executive Officer. Mathradas most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Avalara. He succeeds Eric Johnson, following a successful five-year tenure in the role.

"Nintex has built a reputation as a company with deep process expertise, to help customers eliminate manual processes, manage process risk and compliance, and improve communications," said Mathradas. "A passion for technology and commitment to continuous improvement were the cornerstones upon which Nintex was born and remain a part of our identity today. And that's why it's a privilege to join the company at such an exciting time in its history."

Mathradas is a seasoned operating executive with significant experience leading teams, transformations, go-to-market strategies, and new business development for technology companies. At Avalara, Mathradas was responsible for most of its day-to-day operations and helped lead the business through a period of significant growth. Prior to Avalara, Mathradas was the General Manager and Head of SMB for North America at PayPal. He also served in senior leadership roles at Web.com and Dell.

"Amit's joining is another strong sign of momentum at Nintex, following the company's acquisition of process discovery leader Kryon last year," said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner at TPG Capital. "Amit's leadership, operational expertise, and vision make him the right person to continue Nintex's transformation from a leading automation tool into a strategic, enterprise platform for broad-based automation."

"We also want to recognize Eric for his incredible contributions to Nintex over his decade with the company," said Stephen Elop, Chairman of Nintex. "Eric has been essential to the company's growth and success, and we thank him for his leadership." Johnson will continue to work closely as a senior advisor to TPG.

To learn how more organizations across every industry are going digital faster and transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies.

