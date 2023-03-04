DHgate Launches New Arrival Carnival Sale 2023, Featuring Up to 80% Off on a Vast Range of Products across Categories

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate, the leading cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is excited to announce the launch of the DHgate New Arrival Carnival Sale 2023. Running from March 6th to March 10th, the event offers amazing deals and markdowns on a vast range of products.

Check out DHgate New Arrival Carnival Countdown 2023! (PRNewswire)

The New Arrival Carnival Sale offers buyers discounts of up to 80% off, as well as coupons, all enhanced by customer segmentation and AI recommendations to cater to buyers' different attributes and preferred interests. To improve the shopping experience even more for buyers, DHgate will offer upgraded newcomer benefits and speedy delivery services. It's time to refresh your wardrobe, sports equipment, home decor, electronics, and other essentials this Spring!

Exclusive Countdown Event for Early Birds

To provide greater markdowns for customers during the New Arrival Carnival, a countdown event will be launched offering buyers a chance to view the lowest prices and plan their shopping list. There will also be a Countdown Main Session, Friends Referral Program, Quality Store Session, Wish List Session and Wholesale Session supporting different purchasing needs.

Customers who add items to their shopping cart during the countdown event will have the chance to receive coupons worth up to $50 for use during the New Arrival Carnival (Mar. 6-10). Over 5,000 sellers across various categories, including sports, shoes and bags, fashion, accessories, apparel, consumer electronics, smartphones and accessories, home furnishings, auto and motor parts, are participating in the store coupon program during the countdown event. Attractive discounts are available for various categories including designer bags, electric scooters, mountain bikes, jeans, smartphone covers, solar lights, Stanley cups, TV boxes, and assorted bottles.

During the Wholesale Products & Services session, a special session for wholesale purchasing, DHgate will be offering large buyers the best deals at the lowest prices. DHgate has partnered with sellers to provide exclusive and high-value coupons for in-demand wholesale purchasing categories including consumer electronics, phone accessories, home furnishings, and auto parts.

Refer Friends & Earn Multiple Benefits

DHgate aims to empower everyone involved in global trade. Existing users can receive money-off coupons when a newly registered user shops on DHgate using the referral link. To access your referral link, click the "Share" button via the campaign or product page, and then invite your friends to start earning rewards!

Take advantage of this limited-time offer for the New Arrival Carnival! (March 6-10)

Enjoy a Timely Online Shopping Experience with an Upgraded Fast Shipping Service

DHgate's upgraded shipping services provide buyers with a faster and better delivery experience, with locally warehoused goods promised to be delivered within 24 hours, and DHL, UPS, and other express delivery service providers promising 7-day delivery. The DHgate warehouse delivery service also updates logistics tracking online within 24 hours and delivers to buyers in Europe and America via DHLink Logistics within 7-15 days on average.

Shoppers can also benefit from secure payment methods, hassle-free returns, and excellent customer support.

"Our New Arrival Carnival offers an excellent opportunity for our customers to shop for their favorite products at discounted prices," said Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group. "We have curated a wide range of products that cater to our customers' needs and preferences. We want to ensure that our shoppers get the best deals and discounts while shopping online."

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

