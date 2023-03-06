Binance Renews Commitment to Support Women in Tech

With an increased focus on women-focused education, mentorship and scholarships, crypto exchange aims to level its industry's gender gap

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Women's Day, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is renewing its commitment to increase the number of women active and employed in Web3. Through women-focused education and mentorship initiatives, Binance to date has invested more than $2 million to support women in more than 10 countries around the world and will increase those efforts in the year ahead.

Binance is committed to creating and funding Web3 education for women.

Binance Charity donated $2 million to fund over 36,000 dedicated Web3 scholarships for women in 2022, and will continue funding courses, programs and scholarships in 2023 with a focus on women and underrepresented communities. With women comprising only 37% of crypto owners[1], education is key to empowering more women to join the industry.

The 2022 scholarships to study blockchain and crypto-related courses at universities, schools and nonprofits were awarded to women in Germany, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, France, South Africa, Australia, and Ukraine. In honor of International Women's Day, Binance Charity will also make an additional donation of $100,000 to Georgia's Innovation & Technology Agency ( GITA ) to support web3 education and training for women. Binance Academy will provide educational content for GITA web3 courses.

Binance is committed to increasing female representation in the workforce.

Binance was co-founded in 2017 by Yi He, making the company one of the few female-founder crypto companies in the world. Less than 5% of crypto founders at top crypto companies are women[2]. As of 2022, the number of female-founded cryptocurrency companies was approximately 292, out of more than 10,000 companies[3].

In order to further address the gender gap, Binance offers various early career programs, such as Binance Accelerator Program, and undergraduate internships which offer more access to careers in crypto for diverse talent. The company also offers guidance and career advice to women through female mentorship programs, talent workshops, educational courses and lectures to share industry experience and insights on how to break into a career in Web3.

"As one of the few female leaders in the industry, I believe that we have a mission, through Binance Charity and Binance Academy, to help more women understand web3 and blockchain technology -- our education and internship programs aim to empower young women with knowledge and skills ready for industry disruption," said Yi He, Binance co-founder and chief marketing officer. "We believe that anyone with ideas can change the world, regardless of gender. We hope these commitments will result in more women on the front line of innovation and bring change to our industry."

In addition to providing free crypto educational resources in more than 30 languages on Binance Academy , Binance will be waiving trading fees[4] through the month of March with code IWD2023 as an additional way to welcome new users to crypto.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

