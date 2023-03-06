Hyundai Rolls Out Thirteen New "Journeys" in Portrait Series with Annie Leibovitz

"Journeys" Celebrates Hyundai Owners, Employees, Dealers and Partners Through Films and Portraits

The Campaign Continues Collaboration with World-renowned Photographer, Annie Leibovitz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai launched the second chapter in the creative marketing campaign, "Journeys", which uses a series of portraits and videos to share the compelling stories of individuals that inspire the brand. With this series, Hyundai continues its partnership with world-renowned photographer, Annie Leibovitz to capture and document employee, dealer, partner and owner journeys. The campaign, which initially launched in 2021 with portraits and behind-the-scenes stories of eight Hyundai owners and 17 employees, continues in 2023 with 13 all-new narratives and content. All portraits and videos will be featured within the Journeys section of HyundaiUSA.com at Hyundai x Annie Leibovitz Journeys.

"We are honored to continue to work with Annie Leibovitz and her team to tell the unique stories of those who have a relationship with Hyundai," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Everyone has their own journey, and every mile of that journey is important. Rooted in emotional storytelling, the portrait series and supporting content brings to life the spirit of Hyundai and its customers' passion for life – a reminder of the people we build cars for."

The "Journeys" campaign complements Hyundai's "It's Your Journey" brand anthem. Launched in 2022, "It's Your Journey" highlights the notion that no matter where customers go in life, or what journey they are on, Hyundai makes it possible. From the first mile to the last mile, Hyundai is there every step of the way, providing endless mobility solutions and customer conveniences that deliver comfort, efficiency and peace of mind.

The campaign will feature a diverse set of inspiring owner and customer stories including those of:

Taylor Hagler , American racing driver who currently competes for Bryan Herta Autosport and is the only woman ever to win back-to-back IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR Championships.

Mark Fugveland , Hyundai partner and founder of Abilitease, which develops product solutions for individuals with disabilities.

Liza Borches , President and CEO of one of the fastest-growing Hyundai dealerships in the country and a member of a nonprofit that helps families without stable, reliable transportation.

Jordan Adbur-Ra'oof, Hyundai owner who left the corporate world to work for a climate start-up and who is creating a platform helping Black and underrepresented artists.

Portraits and stories began rolling out in January, with more planned and revealed each week at Hyundai x Annie Leibovitz Journeys through March 31, 2023.

Hyundai is once again partnering with Condé Nast to run content across digital and social media channels and on brand properties including Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wired and Pitchfork. The integration with Condé Nast in 2021 more than doubled owned Hyundai engagement benchmarks. This year the publishing house integration will extend on Pinterest, amplifying content to a much larger audience - driving mass awareness and brand attribution.

Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, led the execution of the campaign in collaboration with Annie Leibovitz Studio and YW3.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

