Mexican TV audiences back AI dubbing over subtitles

More than half of Mexican adults back Papercup's AI-generated synthetic voices over traditional alternative

More than 35 million Mexicans watch less than two hours of foreign language content every week

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's biggest entertainment distributors could win over millions of TV viewers currently swerving non-domestic content by deploying AI dubbing, new research suggests.

A YouGov poll of 1,002 Mexican adults found that more than half (58%) preferred watching content localized with AI dubbing over a subtitled equivalent, with the strongest preference displayed by those who watch the least foreign language TV.

Of those watching less than two hours of localized video per week, 71% of this audience preferred video localized through AI.

The research, commissioned by AI dubbing start-up Papercup, also found that an estimated figure of more than 35 million Mexicans (41% of the population) currently watch less than 2 hours of foreign language video per week; it is also estimated that more than 71 million (86% of the population) consume foreign language content weekly.

The study asked viewers to watch identical clips of Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch, and asked to state their preference between the version localized by traditional subtitles and the one using Papercup's bespoke AI-driven dubbing technologies.

Among individuals who watch no foreign language content whatsoever, this figure rose to as high as 82% preferring the latter, compared to the overall average of 58%.

Papercup CEO Jesse Shemen said: "With more than 71 million adults watching localized content on a weekly basis, Mexico has long been a key foreign market for international media companies.

"These figures make it clear that a strong majority of all viewers prefer AI dubbed content to traditional subtitles, but they also show the potential of these technologies to grow revenue from previously untapped groups.

"AI has a critical role to play in the future of the media and entertainment sector. Those who fail to consider it will fall behind."

Papercup offers an AI and machine learning-based system that localizes videos into other languages using synthetic voices with true emotional depth.

Content dubbed by Papercup has already reached over 350 million people in non-English speaking territories in the last 12 months alone.

By deploying its proprietary systems to create expressive synthetic voices specifically suited for video, Papercup generates engaging translated content that outperforms subtitled offerings and can be delivered at a speed and price that traditional dubbing struggles to match.

Its cutting-edge AI tools allow brands including Bloomberg, Sky News, Fremantle and The Jamie Oliver Group to localize hundreds of hours of content in a high-quality and scalable way.

Focus groups commissioned by Papercup show that many viewers find it impossible to distinguish between the voices synthesized by Papercup's technology, and actual human voices, with some even preferring the AI voices.

Video of the focus groups is available to view here - https://vimeo.com/798408737/e00c9a7a29

About Papercup:

Papercup was founded in 2017 by Jesse Shemen and Jiameng Gao with a mission to make the world's videos watchable in any language. The pioneering AI company, using state-of-the-art machine learning, has created a text-to-speech system capable of translating people's voices into other languages with a delivery that is indistinguishable from human speech while retaining characteristics of the speaker's voice.

Papercup empowers global companies like Sky News, Insider, Cinedigm, and Bloomberg to reach an international audience eager to watch videos in their native language which they couldn't access before. The London-based startup has raised over $30.5 million in funding to date, with backers including the media titan Sky (now owned by Comcast) to VCs including Octopus Ventures, LocalGlobe, Sands Capital and angel investors such as Des Traynor, Co-founder of Intercom, John Collison, Co-founder of Stripe and Zoubin Ghahramani ex-Chief Scientist & VP for AI at Uber. For more information please visit www.papercup.com

About the research:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1002 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 20th - 24th January 2023. The survey was carried out online. Figures have been weighted and are representative of all Mexico adults (aged 18+).

Population estimates are based on adult Mexico population figures from the US Census Bureau (2019) – 87,197,242

