BETMGM NAMED AN OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF BOSTON RED SOX

BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today it is now an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Boston Red Sox. This marks BetMGM's first relationship with a Massachusetts sports team and the first sports betting partnership for the Red Sox. The announcement comes ahead of the state's impending mobile sports betting launch.

"The Red Sox are one of baseball's most beloved organizations and we're thrilled to bring BetMGM to their passionate fans," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "We look forward to working together to elevate the gameday experience in Boston."

As part of the partnership, BetMGM signage will be featured at Fenway Park including on the iconic Green Monster, the ballpark's left field wall. BetMGM will have a suite at the stadium and curate VIP fan experiences including access to batting practice with premium seats, alumni appearances, and ceremonial first pitches. Co-branded content will be integrated across both the Red Sox's and BetMGM's digital and social platforms.

"The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with BetMGM as we prepare to enter a new era of professional sports betting in Massachusetts," said Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "Given our strong relationship with MGM Resorts, BetMGM was the clear choice to become the first sports betting partner of the club, and we look forward to them offering sports betting opportunities to our fans in a safe and responsible manner."

Today's announcement is the latest example of the close relationship between the Red Sox and MGM Resorts, which includes a multi-year partnership in which MGM Resorts is the Official Resort Casino of the Boston Red Sox. The company was also selected by Fenway Sports Group as the naming rights partner of The MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which opened in September 2022.

Chris Kelley, President & COO, Northeast Group, MGM Resorts, said, "As host of the annual Red Sox Winter weekend, MGM Springfield has become a destination for New England baseball fans. With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, we remain committed, through GameSense, to offering an enjoyable and responsible experience for our guests, customers and MGM Rewards members."

Responsible gaming education remains a key focus for BetMGM as it continues to expand into new markets. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools. Also, BetMGM and MGM Resorts are both partners with the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible, legal sports wagering. This announcement comes as BetMGM and MGM Resorts join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in promoting Problem Gambling Awareness Month throughout March.

