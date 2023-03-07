BILLBOARD SETS RECORD FOR VIEWERSHIP AT THE 2023 WOMEN IN MUSIC AWARDS WITH TOTAL OF 60 MILLION VIEWS AND COUNTING

BILLBOARD SETS RECORD FOR VIEWERSHIP AT THE 2023 WOMEN IN MUSIC AWARDS WITH TOTAL OF 60 MILLION VIEWS AND COUNTING

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Billboard's Women in Music Awards garnered record-breaking viewership numbers. The annual event which took place on Wednesday, March 1 recognized rising stars and A-List music artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry.

Billboard Women in Music (PRNewswire)

Billboard sets record for viewership at the 2023 Women in Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards and its corresponding clips and award outtakes videos generated a total of 59,517,532 million views across Billboard.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Harmony, Penske Media's in house streaming platform.

Clips of performances and Award outtakes generated 8 million more views than last year. Clips remain available for consumption on all Billboard channels and YouTube.

Hosted by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, the star-studded evening featured electric performances and inspiring speeches from some of the top women dominating the music industry. Bad Bunny surprised the audience to present the Icon Award to Ivy Queen, SZA was honored with the coveted Billboard Woman of the Year Award, and Rosalía received the first ever Producer of the Year Award presented by Bose. Additional highlights included acceptance speeches, performances and presentations from Bad Bunny, Becky G, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, Deoechii, Dove Cameron, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Latto, Olivia Rodrigo, Piper Perabo, Sabrina Carpenter, Sylvia Rhone, TWICE, and WondaGurl, plus guests Adrienne Houghton, Alaina Castillo, Chantel Jeffries, Chelsea Cutler, Diane Warren, Erika Jayne, Heidi Klum, Kash Doll, Liz Gillies, Madison Beer, Victoria Monét, Zara Larsson and more.

Billboard's Woman of the Year Award has become one of the music industry's highest honors. Previous artists named Woman of the Year include Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

(Photo Credit: Billboard) : Click Select 2023 Billboard WIM Awards Images: Click HERE

(Credit: Courtesy of Billboard) : Click Select 2023 Billboard WIM Awards Clips are available on Billboard's YouTube page: Click HERE

For a full recap of the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards including the complete list of honorees and show highlights, click HERE

Sponsors for the 2023 Women in Music Awards include: American Express, presenter of the Impact Award, Honda, presenter of the Rising Star Award, Mugler, Nationwide, Bose, and Smirnoff ICE.

For more information and the latest announcements visit billboardwomeninmusic.com and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @billboard #BBWomenInMusic.

ABOUT BILLBOARD

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans, and the industry at large. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues, trends, and the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite conferences and events which regularly convene influential industry stakeholders and consumers around important conversations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Billboard